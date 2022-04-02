Making it faster, easier for firms in service sector to transform

Businesses in the service sector will be able to transform quicker with the help of dedicated professionals, under enhancements to a productivity scheme.

The Service Industry Transformation Programme (SITP), which was jointly rolled out in September 2019 by the Singapore Productivity Centre (SGPC) and Workforce Singapore, will take half as long to complete - down to within 15 weeks, from about 30.

The agencies yesterday said in a statement that this is achieved through introducing dedicated facilitators who will work with the companies in the initial stages of the programme.

"The facilitators will be on-site to conduct the fieldwork, including customer interviews, surveys and process mapping, for example, and ensure that the research is completed within the 15 weeks' timeframe."

Participating companies can also expect an easier process to identify problems, with best practices adopted by other firms in the same sector, and solutions to tackle the challenges.

Two tracks on food delivery operations and marketing were also added, on top of the two current ones on service design and digitalisation.

The shortened programme will be conducted in three phases, involving training of senior management, site visits by SGPC consultants and a post-implementation review that also includes a sharing by SGPC of relevant grants the companies may potentially tap.

Since its launch in September 2019, more than 60 companies have redesigned their processes and job roles under the programme, added the agencies.

Still, many companies face hurdles in implementing service and job transformation projects, as they continue to deal with immediate manpower challenges and recovering sales, they said.

The two agencies noted that the need for transformation is particularly strong in the lifestyle sector, including food services, retail and travel, which were heavily impacted over the past two years.

The programme will cost employers $18,000, with funding of up to 90 per cent of course fees available for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 70 per cent for non-SMEs.