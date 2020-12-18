Majority of SGUnited job placements in healthcare

The majority of job placements under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills initiative were in the healthcare sector between April and October.

The bulk of these were long-term jobs in healthcare professional and executive roles, and healthcare support and administrative support roles, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday in its final jobs situation report for the year.

The healthcare sector was also one of the top five sectors with the most number of job and training placements under the initiative - a total of 4,200 placements.

The other four sectors were information and communications, manufacturing, professional services and financial services.

In terms of jobs and training roles, the information and communications sector saw the highest number of placements at 6,900. Of these, about 70 per cent were company-hosted traineeships and attachments as well as training opportunities. The manufacturing, professional service and financial service sectors each saw about 2,700 job and training placements, with the majority being long-term jobs.

Currently, there are more than 123,000 jobs and training opportunities still available under the SGUnited initiative. Nearly three in four, or 91,300, of these are jobs, with most of them being long-term jobs, said MOM.

Of the long-term jobs, about 73 per cent are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), while about 48 per cent of the available short-term jobs are for PMETs.

The sectors with the highest number of available job and training openings are information and communications (21,000), food services (11,300), professional services (11,000), manufacturing (10,800) and healthcare (7,200).

In the information and communications sector, available roles include those in software, Web and application developers.

Other roles such as customer success manager and digital marketing specialist may be suitable for job seekers without infocomm technology background or experience, said MOM.

The ministry said it will continue to focus on matching more job seekers with available openings, together with unions and employers.

Job seekers who wish to join the information and communications sector can tap placement programmes such as the TechSkills Accelerator Mid-Career Advance, where they can gain job experience in areas such as user experience/interface design development and digital marketing.

STILL A LOT OF WORK TO DO Much as we are glad that we have arrived at a point where we are on a fairly sound footing, it is not time to celebrate... In fact, we want to redouble our efforts and help as many employers and job seekers as possible to make that transition. MANPOWER MINISTER JOSEPHINE TEO

Mid-career individuals who are interested in the healthcare sector can apply for professional conversion programmes, or sign up for company-hosted traineeship and attachment opportunities.

Speaking to the media during a visit to United Overseas Bank yesterday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo highlighted three priorities for next year.

The first is to help the economy recover by bringing in new activities and helping companies transform.

Second, employers will have to continue building up their local workforce for the transformation of various industries.

The final priority is to help job seekers have greater awareness of where new opportunities are and to support them in transitioning to these new roles and industries.

Mrs Teo said that while the jobs situation has largely stabilised, "there is still a lot of work to do".

"Much as we are glad that we have arrived at a point where we are on a fairly sound footing, it is not time to celebrate," she added. "In fact, we want to redouble our efforts and help as many employers and job seekers as possible to make that transition."

She also thanked the three-way partnership of MOM, NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation for efforts in helping to stabilise the employment market. "Heading towards 2021, I think we are on fairly firm ground and we have our work cut out for us, and that is what we will focus on."