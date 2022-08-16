Lower-wage retail workers to get pay hikes from Sept 1

About 19,000 full-time and part-time lower-wage retail workers who are Singaporeans or permanent residents can expect pay hikes of 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually over the next three years.

Under the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the retail sector, retail assistants, cashiers and assistant retail supervisors will receive these increases from Sept 1 this year to Aug 31, 2025.

Full-time retail assistants and cashiers in firms that also hire foreign workers will see their monthly gross salary rise to a minimum of $1,850, excluding overtime pay. This will rise to at least $1,975 a year later, and then no less than $2,175 in 2024.

Currently, the median gross salary of this group is about $1,850, which means half of them earn less than this.

Lower-wage part-time retail staff will see their hourly gross salary go up. For example, from Sept 1, assistant retail supervisors will get $11.75 per hour, rising to $12.56 from Sept 1 next year and $13.82 from Sept 1, 2024.

The wage increase was one of the recommendations announced by the Tripartite Cluster for Retail Industry (TCR) yesterday, which the Government later accepted.

Currently, about 46,000 full-time and part-time retail workers who are Singaporeans or PRs work in firms that also hire foreigners.

Among them, about 19,000 are lower-wage workers who will benefit from the PWM.

The TCR said the wages of retail supervisors and managers are generally above the lowest 20th income percentile and so should be left to market forces.

The PWM helps to increase the wages of workers through the upgrading of skills and improving productivity. Introduced in 2012, it has been implemented in sectors such as cleaning, security, landscape, and lift and escalator maintenance.

The Government will co-fund eligible salary rises under the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme to support employers in this transition.

In June, it said the co-funding share this year will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for resident employees with gross monthly salaries of up to $2,500. For salaries above $2,500 and up to $3,000, the co-funding will be raised from 30 per cent to 45 per cent.