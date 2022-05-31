Looking after the people who power a superapp

For others like delivery partner Sheela Bachunalai, who lives in Jurong, staff manning the dedicated helpline for Grab partners has been her main source of support since she joined the company in 2020.

“The Grab centre hotline is always very helpful. If our phone battery is low, or heavy rain prevents us from delivering, they understand and will cancel the order on their end, which will not affect our cancellation rate that could, in turn, affect our cash incentives.”

Ms Sheela, who has two primary school-going children, loves the flexibility of her gig work. She gets to plan her own schedule, accepting only deliveries that do not clash with her family responsibilities.

“It’s more fun than sitting at home, I can go out and earn money, get exercise, and free up my mind. Sitting at home the entire day can be stressful,” says Ms Sheela.

In her previous retail job, the 44-year-old had to stick to a strict 8am to 2pm timing, making it difficult for her to return home in time to prepare lunch for her children.

Seamless onboarding process

Back when Ms Sheela signed up two years ago, the onboarding process was already quick and convenient. With the new centre, the onboarding process has been made even more seamless so that they can start earning as quickly as possible.

Registration and photo-taking can be done on-site; new sign-ups activated within two to three hours; and the vehicle and other equipment can be collected on the same day at one location.

To ensure that its partners receive assistance promptly, Grab set up four virtual booths manned by staff who are off-site.

Explaining the thinking behind the suite of services at Grab@Tampines, Mr Yee says: “Flexibility is one key aspect of the design of Grab@Tampines. Our virtual booths allow us to scale up operations in a short period of time should we experience an influx of visitors. Such flexibility helps us ensure that we maintain efficiency without compromising on the quality of service to our partners.”