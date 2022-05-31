Looking after the people who power a superapp

Mr Johan Wu used to have to wait under the hot sun when he had to replace the iconic green Grab cooler bag or T-shirt at the company’s former service centre in Sin Ming.
“You have to first make appointments at different counters. Then you register, and wait for your turn. At Sin Ming, if it was crowded, you might have to wait outside under the hot sun. And you’d register at one unit, and walk a few blocks away to collect your gear.”
Now, replacing what Mr Wu calls “his gear” is a breeze at the company’s new S$3.1 million service centre that opened in Tampines in February.
“At Grab@Tampines, if there are people ahead of you in the queue, you can just wait at the pantry, it’s air-conditioned everywhere and there’s sufficient seating.”
There, the father of a five-month-old daughter gets to rest, enjoy free flow of drinks, and unwind with fellow Grab partners, those who provide ride-hailing and delivery services under the superapp. He has been with Grab full-time since 2020.
What started out as a functional service centre in Sin Ming to help Grab partners with registration needs and common issues such as app usage difficulties has grown into a one-stop destination three times the size of the old facility.
More convenient and hassle-free
Grab invested in this 15,300 sq ft service centre to better serve its partners. Each year, the company manages around 68,000 tickets, or enquiries, on concerns ranging from onboarding and technical troubleshooting, to customer service and training. Now, it can serve 50 per cent more partners in a more efficient manner.
“Most gig workers would share that any time away from driving or delivering orders means loss of income for them,” says Mr Yee Wee Tang, Grab Singapore managing director.
“Hence, when we were designing Grab@Tampines, we set it up such that we will be able to offer efficient and convenient support to our partners by locating all essential services, including signing up, training and partner support, in one location,” he adds.
Ms Lim, a Grab delivery partner for two years, says the new Tampines centre has centralised everything, which helps partners save time.
“Previously, if I had to do something such as checking my incentive or get a new delivery outfit, I may get lost trying to locate the right place. Now, I no longer have to go back and forth, and can complete all my errands in half an hour.”
For others like delivery partner Sheela Bachunalai, who lives in Jurong, staff manning the dedicated helpline for Grab partners has been her main source of support since she joined the company in 2020.
“The Grab centre hotline is always very helpful. If our phone battery is low, or heavy rain prevents us from delivering, they understand and will cancel the order on their end, which will not affect our cancellation rate that could, in turn, affect our cash incentives.”
Ms Sheela, who has two primary school-going children, loves the flexibility of her gig work. She gets to plan her own schedule, accepting only deliveries that do not clash with her family responsibilities.
“It’s more fun than sitting at home, I can go out and earn money, get exercise, and free up my mind. Sitting at home the entire day can be stressful,” says Ms Sheela.
In her previous retail job, the 44-year-old had to stick to a strict 8am to 2pm timing, making it difficult for her to return home in time to prepare lunch for her children.
Seamless onboarding process
Back when Ms Sheela signed up two years ago, the onboarding process was already quick and convenient. With the new centre, the onboarding process has been made even more seamless so that they can start earning as quickly as possible.
Registration and photo-taking can be done on-site; new sign-ups activated within two to three hours; and the vehicle and other equipment can be collected on the same day at one location.
To ensure that its partners receive assistance promptly, Grab set up four virtual booths manned by staff who are off-site.
Explaining the thinking behind the suite of services at Grab@Tampines, Mr Yee says: “Flexibility is one key aspect of the design of Grab@Tampines. Our virtual booths allow us to scale up operations in a short period of time should we experience an influx of visitors. Such flexibility helps us ensure that we maintain efficiency without compromising on the quality of service to our partners.”
He adds that the room size of the training rooms can also be customised according to training or government requirements. Apart from in-house courses on driver safety, customer service and food hygiene, Grab also works with external agencies like Ngee Ann Polytechnic to offer other in-demand training and upskilling programmes.
Ms Lim, for example, is interested in a food hygiene course. “With this expertise, I may be able to work in other roles in the food & beverage industry if I ever decide to stop working as a delivery partner,” she shares.
Caring for the whole family
Grab also supports its partners in other ways.
When drivers’ earnings plunged during the height of the pandemic, Mr Peh Hock Chua took on a full-time security job to supplement his income, thanks in part to a diploma course on security that he enrolled in via the Grab driver app for Grab driver-partners.
The biggest form of support for him was the scholarships awarded to his two university-going children.
“On the advice of the transport manager, who often encourages drivers and gives them advice on how to drive better, drive well, I learnt about the Grab scholarships. My children applied and received the scholarships, which helped us to save almost $20,000,” says Mr Peh, a Grab driver-partner for six years.
A firm believer in lifelong learning, the 55-year-old also made use of the Grab driver app to enrol in a second diploma course on driver training. He is now a licensed security personnel trainer, a certification that would open more doors for him in the post-pandemic economy.
He says: “Grab will provide support for our educational achievements if we complete our studies, based on the number of hours, and reward us for a job well done.
“Grab is also always asking us for feedback, and interacts well with us. It is a fantastic company, and it feels like Grab always has your back, and we are never left alone.”