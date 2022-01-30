Lawyer quit to try his hand in business world

Lawyer Ng Shi Yang's career was ready to enter the fast lane when he was offered a partnership at a law firm but the young legal eagle did the unthinkable and walked away from the prestigious offer.

Mr Ng, then 32 and a senior defence lawyer with the Law Society's CLAS (Criminal Legal Aid Scheme), decided instead to take a left turn and try his hand in the business world. The father of two young girls told The Sunday Times last week that he wanted to be the person making the decisions and creating the businesses, not the one writing the contracts: "It was a matter of personal aspiration."