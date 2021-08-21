Landscape workers' basic wages to rise by 6.3% a year over 6 years

Landscape maintenance workers will see their minimum basic wages rise by 6.3 per cent a year on average, over six years, after proposals by a tripartite committee on the landscape industry wage ladder were accepted by the Government yesterday.

The wage increases, over six years from July 1, 2023, will benefit more than 3,000 Singaporean and permanent resident landscape workers across 358 companies.

These increases are also more than double the 3 per cent annual wage increases previously recommended in 2018 under the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the industry that were subject to review.

This means a landscape worker who currently earns a base wage of $1,550 would see this increase to $1,650 next July, after a $100 pay hike announced in 2018. With the latest increases, the same worker's base wage will rise to $1,750 in 2023 and reach $2,385 in 2028.

The PWM is a ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels.

It is part of efforts to ensure that the wages of Singapore workers increase along with the skills, productivity and job responsibilities of employees in their sector.

The new set of wage increases was among further recommendations made by the Tripartite Cluster for Landscape Industry (TCL), which comprises representatives from the Government, unions, as well as landscape maintenance service providers and buyers.

The wage schedule will be further reviewed in 2025.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told the media via a Web conference after a visit to Gardens by the Bay yesterday that there is a "new message" that comes with the revisions to the wage increases that are more than double what was recommended previously.

"We want to say that the service buyers and consumers have also got a role to play," he said.

The TCL noted that besides pushing for higher wages and narrowing the income disparity between landscape workers and other workers, the aim is for Singaporeans to recognise the landscape industry as an important service sector.

Service buyers should recognise the value of workers so their wages can be commensurate with their skills, while end users and consumers such as parkgoers should also acknowledge the work that goes into maintaining lush greenery, it said.

Mr Zaqy said the earlier editions of the PWM were learning points, "a means for us to understand how it works".

"Employers needed time as well to see how this impacts the business... In every sector, you can see how the different PWMs are now coming out," he said.

Adopting the PWM has been a compulsory condition for landscape companies to be included in the Landscape Company Register since 2016.

Mr Zaqy noted that in other sectors that have implemented the PWM, such as cleaning and security, the proportion of local workers increased when wages went up. "They saw prospects and career progression," he said.

An earlier recommendation the Government accepted in January was to introduce a specialist track under the PWM career ladder as part of efforts to professionalise the sector and attract new and younger entrants.

Two new roles - landscape specialist and senior landscape specialist - were introduced.

Yesterday, the TCL said these two new roles would be available from 2023. Students who graduate with the necessary qualifications can take up such roles.

3,000 Number of Singaporean and permanent resident landscape workers who will benefit from the new set of wage increases.

A third recommendation to enhance mandatory training requirements across all landscape roles from July 1, 2023, was also accepted by the Government.

Each role will require three mandatory Workforce Skills Qualifications modules for progression under the PWM.

National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general Chee Hong Tat said the model's approach is not just about raising wages. "If we do this as part of a package of measures... you raise wages, but you also raise productivity and the skills of workers."

The Ministry of Manpower and National Parks Board said in a joint statement yesterday: "Together, our whole-of-society efforts will uplift our lower-wage workers."