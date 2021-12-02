Labour market is improving but still affected by Covid-19

Singapore's labour market is slowly recovering - with more people being employed and incomes rebounding - but resident unemployment rates remain elevated, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The median incomes of residents - Singaporeans and permanent residents - rose above pre-Covid-19 levels this year, rebounding from last year when they had regressed for the first time in 16 years due to the pandemic.

The overall employment rate for residents aged 15 and above also grew to 67.2 per cent in June, up from 64.5 per cent a year earlier, MOM highlighted in the annual report yesterday. This is also higher than the 65.2 per cent in June 2019.

A breakdown showed that the improvement was across various groups, thanks to the larger economic recovery and support measures such as the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package, said the report, which is based on mid-year data.

The employment rate of youth aged 15 to 24 jumped to 37.2 per cent in June, from 30.9 per cent a year ago. This was mainly due to more students taking on part-time or temporary work on the side. Similarly, more seniors aged 65 and above continued to be employed.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said: "We have to bear in mind that we are not fully back to pre-Covid-19 levels, and we are not completely out of the woods, especially when there's so much news of world governments, healthcare systems grappling with the new Omicron variant."

MOM said it expects the labour market recovery to continue into next year, "but in an uneven manner across sectors".

Unemployment figures remained elevated, despite the rates improving over the year.

The resident unemployment rate for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) edged down slightly to 3.4 per cent in June, from 3.5 per cent a year earlier. For resident non-PMETs, the rate improved to 5.1 per cent, from 6.4 per cent.

The resident long-term unemployment rates - which look at those who have been unemployed for 25 weeks or more - held steady at 0.8 per cent for PMETs and 0.9 per cent for non-PMETs after increasing last year.

MOM said this elevated long-term unemployment rate, compared with before the pandemic, suggests that some displaced workers faced challenges in their job hunt.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin attributed this to the uneven labour market recovery. "Displaced workers from distressed sectors, such as hospitality and retail, may face difficulties in securing jobs in the fast-growing sectors like finance and tech because of skills mismatches," he added.

Meanwhile, the nominal median income of residents grew by 3.2 per cent to $4,680 in June, up from $4,534 a year ago. This is after it dipped by 0.6 per cent last year.

After taking inflation into account, the growth in real median income was smaller at 1.1 per cent, a reversal from the 0.4 per cent decline the previous year, MOM said.

Those earning less saw their incomes recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels. The real income of full-timers at the 20th percentile rose by 4.6 per cent, not including government payouts.

If government payouts to lower-income workers are considered, such as the Workfare Income Supplement, the income at the 20th percentile this year surpassed its pre-Covid-19 level by 0.6 per cent per annum.

Over the five years from 2016 to this year, the real income growth of lower-wage workers "remained strong, enabling them to continue to gain ground on median incomes", the ministry said.

Bolstered by efforts such as the Progressive Wage Model to improve their salaries, the real income growth of full-timers at the 20th percentile was 2.8 per cent per year, higher than the median of 2.2 per cent per year.