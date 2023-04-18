From production floor to football pitch: How this company brings employees closer together

When you are decked out from head to toe in a cleanroom suit at work, you typically only conduct work-related communication, and it can be difficult to get to know the person working next to you.
All you can see of them is their eyes, says Mr Azman Mohamed, 52, senior test engineer at semiconductor manufacturer KLA in Singapore. It is even harder to make connections with colleagues from another department. This is where KLA’s eight interest groups, ranging from trekking to soccer, come in.
As the name suggests, interest groups are employee-led initiatives in which employees gather together during and after work to engage in communal activities.
Getting one started is as simple as putting together a proposal and seeking management approval, and the company provides monetary support and publicity.
And none are more familiar with the process than Mr Azman. He has been personally involved in setting up six interest groups in KLA, spearheading the establishment of the rock climbing, trekking and TapOut physical training groups, as well as having a hand in the creation of the cricket, soccer and table soccer groups.
Of course, the desire for work-life balance is a key driver in his enthusiasm for interest groups, says Mr Azman. But more importantly, being part of so many interest groups has allowed him to network and build relationships with individuals from a number of different departments.
“For example, as someone in the manufacturing side of things, I would never have had the chance to interact with someone from the warehouse, or from other production lines,” he says.
But taking part in interest groups has helped him find colleagues from the most unexpected of places, who share similar interests and passions.
On top of that, interest groups also create a sense of community within the company, continues Mr Azman. “It lets us learn about each other’s roles and responsibilities, and better understand how the company works as a whole.”
Roughly one in three of KLA Singapore’s approximately 1,500 employees are currently involved in at least one interest group, with many of them – country president and senior vice president of global operations Theo Kneepkens included – being part of multiple.
Even before they were formalised into interest groups, Mr Kneepkens has long been personally involved in championing sports-related initiatives within KLA, like company-wide runs and cycling events.
Its health benefits aside, he believes that sport is a crucial means of collapsing the hierarchy inherent in typical corporate structures.
“In the office, some people might be a little bit more reserved and careful,” he says. But on the badminton court or futsal court, the ease of discussion is much easier.
“There, nobody thinks about what level of the management structure you are.”
Speaking one’s mind, at any time
This open and candid cross-layer communication is so deeply embedded in KLA culture that it has been codified into the company values as an acronym: HFC, for Honest, Forthright and Consistent.
“I want people to feel no fear when they are speaking up,” says Mr Kneepkens, 54, who is in his 18th year at KLA. “People shouldn’t be fearful of management.”
Historically, the opinions of rank-and-file employees have been crucial in bringing some of KLA’s greatest successes, he continues. “It’s the willingness of engineers to speak up in meetings about the problems they’ve encountered, and their willingness to address these problems, and drive to be better as technology evolves rapidly in this industry.
“Openness of communication is key to success.”
“The open-door policy is something I’m very comfortable with,” agrees Mr Azman. “At any time, I can talk to my managers about what I need to do my job better, or what ideas I might have to improve any projects I’ve been working on.”
This openness even extends to internal career mobility. Several years ago, as an associate test engineer, he expressed interest in transferring from manufacturing to customer acceptance engineering.
But upon finding that he missed the hands-on work of his former position, he requested to be transferred back to manufacturing – and had his request fulfilled, even after several months of on-the-job training and external courses to prepare him for his new role.
According to Mr Kneepkens, situations like Mr Azman’s are not uncommon. Sometimes an employee’s career trajectory can involve a lot of trial and error – but that is to be expected, and even encouraged.
Such instances are never considered wasted investments, says Mr Kneepkens. For instance, Mr Azman continues to use the knowledge he gained from customer acceptance to streamline the productivity and efficiency of the workflow in his production line.
KLA employees experience a unique and challenging multidisciplinary environment that cuts across hardware and software. Teams are encouraged to discourse from different regions and technology disciplines. This also allows them to enjoy ongoing professional growth opportunities.
“If a person is a good employee and a fit with the KLA values, the most important thing is to get them on the bus first,” he says. “We will figure out which seat they get on the bus later.”
And with KLA’s rapid growth in recent years, there are many such seats on the proverbial bus, from engineering, to materials and planning, and to other key supporting functions.
“There’s a very wide array of possibilities within the company,” finishes Mr Kneepkens. “So there’s a high chance that we will find the right seat on the bus for that person.”
