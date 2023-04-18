From production floor to football pitch: How this company brings employees closer together

When you are decked out from head to toe in a cleanroom suit at work, you typically only conduct work-related communication, and it can be difficult to get to know the person working next to you.

All you can see of them is their eyes, says Mr Azman Mohamed, 52, senior test engineer at semiconductor manufacturer KLA in Singapore. It is even harder to make connections with colleagues from another department. This is where KLA’s eight interest groups, ranging from trekking to soccer, come in.

As the name suggests, interest groups are employee-led initiatives in which employees gather together during and after work to engage in communal activities.

Getting one started is as simple as putting together a proposal and seeking management approval, and the company provides monetary support and publicity.

And none are more familiar with the process than Mr Azman. He has been personally involved in setting up six interest groups in KLA, spearheading the establishment of the rock climbing, trekking and TapOut physical training groups, as well as having a hand in the creation of the cricket, soccer and table soccer groups.

Of course, the desire for work-life balance is a key driver in his enthusiasm for interest groups, says Mr Azman. But more importantly, being part of so many interest groups has allowed him to network and build relationships with individuals from a number of different departments.