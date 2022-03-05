Jobs Growth Incentive extended to Sept

Two support schemes aimed at promoting local hiring amid the pandemic will be extended, but will focus on those who remain vulnerable despite improving economic conditions.

The Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) wage support scheme will be extended by another six months to September, but wage support for workers younger than 40 will be phased out.

The Government will concentrate its resources under the JGI on helping older workers, people with disabilities and former offenders, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon during his ministry's budget debate yesterday.

He was responding to questions from several MPs, including Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC).

Eligible employers will receive incentives only for new local hires who are mature workers aged 40 and above who have not worked for at least six months, people with disabilities or former offenders under the fourth phase of the scheme from next month.

With the focus on mature workers, defined as those aged 40 and above, the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package will also see some changes.

The SGUnited Traineeships scheme, designed to help fresh graduates land jobs at the height of the pandemic, will be discontinued after it ends later this month.

Training allowances for mature job seekers in the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways attachment programme will remain unchanged at up to $3,800 per month, but with government funding reduced from 90 per cent to 70 per cent.

Dr Koh said: "The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package and the JGI were introduced as extraordinary, time-bound measures to preserve human capital and expand local hiring amid the Covid-19 pandemic."

The two schemes will continue to help vulnerable workers who need additional support in the hiring process, mature workers transiting to new job roles and job seekers requiring career-matching services.

However, for the JGI, the maximum total incentive for each mature worker, person with disabilities or former offender who is hired will be reduced by 40 per cent - down to $21,600 - from $36,000.

For eligible firms to qualify for the incentive during this six-month extension, both their overall local workforce size and local workforce size earning at least $1,400 a month must increase compared with this month.

On the decision to end the SGUnited Traineeships scheme, he said: "With the economy recovering, fewer graduates are participating in the scheme.

"Current trainees will be supported to the end of their traineeships."