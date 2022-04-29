Jobs

Lifting of border curbs helps ease labour crunch

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Employers are hiring more foreign workers as Singapore eases Covid-19 border curbs, helping to address a manpower crunch.

Non-resident employment picked up pace in the first quarter, driven mainly by the hiring of work permit holders in the construction sector, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

Overall, Singapore's labour market continued its recovery in the first quarter, with total employment - excluding migrant domestic workers - expanding by 41,100. While this was lower than the fourth quarter of last year, where total employment grew by 47,900, MOM said there remains a robust pace of growth.

Retrenchments also hit a record low of 1,300 in the first quarter.

SEE THE BIG STORY: Employers move to tackle labour crunch as border curbs ease

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2022, with the headline Lifting of border curbs helps ease labour crunch. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top