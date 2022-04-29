Lifting of border curbs helps ease labour crunch

Employers are hiring more foreign workers as Singapore eases Covid-19 border curbs, helping to address a manpower crunch.

Non-resident employment picked up pace in the first quarter, driven mainly by the hiring of work permit holders in the construction sector, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

Overall, Singapore's labour market continued its recovery in the first quarter, with total employment - excluding migrant domestic workers - expanding by 41,100. While this was lower than the fourth quarter of last year, where total employment grew by 47,900, MOM said there remains a robust pace of growth.

Retrenchments also hit a record low of 1,300 in the first quarter.

