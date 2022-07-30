Job market continues recovery but faces global headwinds

Singapore's job market continued its recovery in the second quarter of this year but global headwinds, such as rising inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in major economies, may dampen labour demand.

Resident employment - comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents - has surpassed pre-pandemic levels by about 4 per cent since last December, and will likely see subdued growth due to the improving unemployment situation, according to advance Ministry of Manpower (MOM) estimates.

"Going forward, we expect non-resident employment to continue growing at a robust pace as it catches up to its pre-Covid-19 level," said the ministry yesterday. Non-resident employment, based on latest estimates, remains about 10 per cent lower than 2019 levels.

For the second quarter, total employment - excluding migrant domestic workers - expanded by 64,400 or 1.9 per cent.

Driving this growth was the service sector, which saw 27,300 employed, closely followed by 25,200 in construction and 12,200 in manufacturing.

Total employment grew at a faster pace than the first quarter's 42,000 or 1.2 per cent.

Non-residents, particularly in construction and manufacturing, drove the increase as employers in these sectors hired to fill a backlog of vacancies and meet rising demand after border restrictions were eased further since April.

The report found that more residents found employment, especially in growth sectors such as information and communications, professional services, and financial services.

Meanwhile, retrenchments fell to around 1,000 for the second quarter, rewriting the record low of 1,320 set in the first quarter.

The service sector accounted for the bulk of retrenchments with about 700 workers laid off.

"As with recent quarters, business reorganisation or restructuring remained the top reason for layoffs," said MOM.

This comes amid high-profile layoffs at technology and cryptocurrency firms such as Shopee, Coinbase and Crypto.com last month.

Meanwhile, unemployment rates, which peaked in October 2020, held steady after reaching pre-Covid-19 levels in February, amid a tight labour market and a record number of job vacancies.

Last month, the overall unemployment rate was 2.1 per cent, down from May's 2.2 per cent. The resident unemployment rate fell to 2.9 per cent, from 3 per cent, with that for citizens remaining at 3.1 per cent.

MOM added: "Wage pressures could ease, as fewer firms (28 per cent) in June 2022 indicated that they were thinking of increasing the wages of their employees, compared with March (31 per cent)."

More details on the labour market in the second quarter, including the breakdown of resident and non-resident employment, sectoral breakdowns and re-entry rates among retrenched residents, will be released in September.

Remarking on the report on the sidelines of a visit to an events management firm, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday that total employment is 99 per cent of what it was in 2019, underscoring the strong recovery.

The fillip that relaxed restrictions has given to small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in hospitality, exceeded expectations, he said.

He added that these firms want to ramp up their hiring to cope with surging demand.

"But there are many traditional sectors that the resident workforce cannot fill adequately - this is what's going to drive the increase."

Mr Richard Bradshaw, managing director for Asia at executive search firm Ethos BeathChapman, said hires in the growth sectors reflect the high number of vacancies that employers are trying to fill.

He added that employers are increasingly retaining talent by redeploying them in new positions within the company, adding to the crunch.

"A lot of talent that would have moved have now been retained, stopping people from joining the labour market."

