Companies thinking about being more inclusive in their hiring can start small, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday. He added that companies play the most important role in ensuring more people with disabilities are hired.
Companies thinking about being more inclusive in their hiring can start small, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday. He added that companies play the most important role in ensuring more people with disabilities are hired.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2022, with the headline Firms play key role. Subscribe