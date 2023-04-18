Professional training, awards and incentives: Why this engineer feels empowered and celebrated by tech giant

Each time Ms Nicole Gan video calls her family in Malaysia, she is reminded of how the world has changed from the days of costly IDD international calls.
“In the past, when you studied abroad, you could only make IDD calls that cost a lot of money. Now you can just make WhatsApp or WeChat calls that don’t cost you anything. I'm apart from my family who are in Malaysia. With the press of a button, I’m able to connect with my loved ones,” says Ms Gan.
Such priceless human connections are made possible because of advancements in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure. This is the reason why the trained lawyer decided to pursue a career in telecommunications.
Her dream, adds the 35-year-old, is to contribute to creating a better-connected world. As an account manager with Huawei, her job involves working with telco clients in Singapore to deploy and maintain networking equipment and services, such as wireless, fixed, radio access network (RAN), and cloud core networks. She also offers various solutions and consultations to support the growth and expansion of their infrastructure investments.
She is confident that as new technologies mature, and with the integration of cloud and AI capabilities into the infrastructure, more companies – and people – will be able to reap and enjoy the benefits of digital transformation.
Since she joined the company three years ago, she has made a mark in her career, having received more than 12 company awards, including the prestigious President Commendation Award four times. It is one of the top awards given to teams or employees globally for their exemplary contributions to Huawei.
The awards, which are given out at an annual ceremony each year, are one of Huawei’s several employee recognition programmes.
“I always feel joyful when our solutions materialise. There’s a strong sense of satisfaction at helping the customer achieve success, and it’s encouraging to know that our efforts are appreciated by Huawei as well,” Ms Gan says.
Network solution manager Felicia Yap agrees. The awards and incentives given at the completion of projects show that the company deeply values its people.
The 31-year-old trained engineer, too, has earned numerous awards for her hard work and dedication, including the President Commendation Award twice. Her innovative, hard-working and positive attitude also earned her a “Future Star” award in 2019. It is reserved for future-ready employees with high potential.
All-rounded exposure and training
In the six years since she joined Huawei, Ms Yap has been sent to Huawei’s China headquarters four times to take courses provided by an internal training department.
There, she took courses to improve her knowledge of technologies related to her own department, such as network protocols, as well as those outside of her department, such as optical transmission systems.
While her current role focuses on network solutions, Ms Yap is also keen to become more familiar with the broader ICT ecosystem, including areas such as storage and cloud infrastructure.
“I want to be someone who can oversee all aspects of the ICT business, so I’m grateful that Huawei gives me the opportunity to gain a broader exposure to these areas.”
The learning curve is steeper – but not unconquerable – for Ms Gan, who joined Huawei as a contract manager, overseeing Huawei’s legal contracts with its customers. She had previously worked as legal counsel in a different IT company.
When her supervisors asked if she would like to switch to becoming an account manager, she took up the challenge readily as she was interested in the business side of things.
To brush up on her technical knowledge, she took several e-learning courses offered by the in-house training department.
“The courses are designed for various levels of complexity, from entry-level to high-level. For example, if you are selling cloud solutions to customers, you can take courses on cloud technology and gain insights on the latest trends in the industry so you can engage with the customer better,” Ms Gan says.
“It was very helpful for me during the transition to my current role because I do not have a technical background,” she says, adding that her colleagues and supervisors have been very helpful and supportive.
For her dedication and commitment to make things happen – as well as her willingness to help others – she was given the “Future Star” award in 2021.
Motivated and committed workforce
Teamwork, says Ms Gan, is key to success.
“Telecommunications is a very fast-paced industry and we often work on very tight timelines. But all of us are very dedicated, even if we sometimes have to work late into the night on an urgent project,” she says.
“We try to be understanding if a staff member has difficulties staying late, and we make an effort to find someone else who is able to help.”
Such arrangements, coupled with a culture that recognises staff for their hard work and dedication, have created a strong sense of motivation among staff at Huawei.
About 70 per cent of the 1,000 Huawei employees in Singapore are local hires, including Singaporeans and permanent residents. As one of the company’s local hires, Ms Yap takes part in efforts like university campus recruitment campaigns and acts as a point of contact to ease new local hires into their roles.
“I try to make new joiners feel welcome, help them understand what Huawei is doing and what the company culture is like, just as my own mentor did for me when I first joined,” she says.
Huawei, says Mr Foo Fang Yong, chief executive officer, Huawei International, will continue to invest in the next generation of digital talents through various programmes like Huawei ICT Academy, Tech4City, and Seeds for the Future, and on-the-job training, industry attachments and specialised courses for fresh graduates as well as mid-career talent.
“Digitalisation remains a driving force behind Singapore’s economic growth, creating exciting opportunities despite global headwinds in the tech sector,” he says.
“There's no better time for Huawei to build a strong homegrown talent pipeline for long-term sustainability. We will continue to nurture and educate them on the various emerging trends that will impact our industry, to reinforce Singapore's position as a global nexus for talent, technology, and trade."
