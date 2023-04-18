Professional training, awards and incentives: Why this engineer feels empowered and celebrated by tech giant

Each time Ms Nicole Gan video calls her family in Malaysia, she is reminded of how the world has changed from the days of costly IDD international calls.

“In the past, when you studied abroad, you could only make IDD calls that cost a lot of money. Now you can just make WhatsApp or WeChat calls that don’t cost you anything. I'm apart from my family who are in Malaysia. With the press of a button, I’m able to connect with my loved ones,” says Ms Gan.

Such priceless human connections are made possible because of advancements in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure. This is the reason why the trained lawyer decided to pursue a career in telecommunications.

Her dream, adds the 35-year-old, is to contribute to creating a better-connected world. As an account manager with Huawei, her job involves working with telco clients in Singapore to deploy and maintain networking equipment and services, such as wireless, fixed, radio access network (RAN), and cloud core networks. She also offers various solutions and consultations to support the growth and expansion of their infrastructure investments.

She is confident that as new technologies mature, and with the integration of cloud and AI capabilities into the infrastructure, more companies – and people – will be able to reap and enjoy the benefits of digital transformation.

Since she joined the company three years ago, she has made a mark in her career, having received more than 12 company awards, including the prestigious President Commendation Award four times. It is one of the top awards given to teams or employees globally for their exemplary contributions to Huawei.

The awards, which are given out at an annual ceremony each year, are one of Huawei’s several employee recognition programmes.

“I always feel joyful when our solutions materialise. There’s a strong sense of satisfaction at helping the customer achieve success, and it’s encouraging to know that our efforts are appreciated by Huawei as well,” Ms Gan says.

Network solution manager Felicia Yap agrees. The awards and incentives given at the completion of projects show that the company deeply values its people.

The 31-year-old trained engineer, too, has earned numerous awards for her hard work and dedication, including the President Commendation Award twice. Her innovative, hard-working and positive attitude also earned her a “Future Star” award in 2019. It is reserved for future-ready employees with high potential.

All-rounded exposure and training