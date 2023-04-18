Meet the Stem innovators ensuring Singapore's security

In this particular proof-of-concept trial, Ley Ling was working on a new targeting technology to improve shooting accuracy for Home Team officers.

“In Singapore’s urban landscape, it may be difficult to achieve high accuracy for moving targets in such an operationally-challenging environment, even for a well-trained officer,” explains Ley Ling.

“Our team applies technology to reduce the cognitive workload so officers can get an accurate shot,” she says.

Ley Ling’s job is not desk-bound. On any given day, she could be going to labs, manufacturing facilities or shooting ranges.

“I explore the latest armament capabilities and test them to assess and customise the technologies for operational needs,” she explains.

To stay current, Ley Ling has also been taking relevant courses in coding and artificial intelligence (AI). Next year, she will embark on an HTX-sponsored master’s degree programme to support adoption of AI in her area of work.

An understanding workplace

Besides investing in their employees’ skills, HTX goes the extra mile to garner feedback from its staff. At a town hall meeting, the agency realised one of the landlord’s earlier policies of not allowing children in the office sometimes inconvenienced employees who are parents.

Senior management took the feedback seriously and, after discussions with the landlord, the policy was relaxed for HTX.

As a mother of two, Ley Ling now has the option to bring her children to work if the need arises. She is also appreciative of her bosses’ understanding towards her family commitments.

“They are supportive of flexible work schedules and trust me to prioritise my tasks and manage my time effectively,” she says.

Although HTX has a flexible telecommute policy, Ley Ling confesses she prefers to come to the office. The HTX office in one-north boasts a vibrant design with its open spaces, interactive wall, social enterprise cafe, arcade machines, table soccer and even sleeping pods.

However, it is not all fun and games at this agency tasked to sharpen the mission-effectiveness of the Home Team.

“Our Home Team officers face everyday real threats and evolving future threats,” says Ley Ling. “We are responsible for finding deployable solutions so they can serve their mission and protect Singaporeans.”