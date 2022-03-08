BRANDED CONTENT

How two young officers level up their career game with a development pathway scheme for civilian officers

Under the Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) Scheme offered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, non-uniformed officers get exposed to different job roles across the Home Team

The scheme allows civilian officers like Mr Jonas Tan and Ms Gwendolyn Wong to experience a variety of different roles across the Home Team. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS
Updated
Published
47 sec ago

In a typical game, players usually choose a character and progress along the game –​​ picking up new skills and experience points (XP) to advance towards their end goals. At the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), civilian officers in the Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) scheme, too, get to advance their careers and deepen their expertise through many developmental opportunities.  

As part of the scheme, HASE officers are able to experience different job roles across the Home Team to gain exposure and develop a breadth of knowledge and skills. And as they progress, they can choose to deepen knowledge in their domains of interest.   

We meet two HASE officers who share their “player profiles” and how MHA has enabled them to up their career game. 

Player 1 Profile: Mr Jonas Tan, 31

Role: Senior Manager, Human Resource Policy & Compensation, Human Resource Division, MHA

Character backstory: Jonas has played multiple roles as a talk show host, a programmer, a change champion, and even a party planner since he started his MHA career in the Finance Transformation Office in 2018.

Now a Senior Manager with the Human Resource Policy & Compensation (HRPC) team in the Human Resource Division, Jonas is on a mission to formulate and implement HR policies to improve the lifelong employability of uniformed officers who retire at a relatively young age. He finds the work meaningful and fulfilling and loves that his bosses encourage officers to challenge the status quo and explore new ideas. 

Our challenge is to sail into uncharted waters to discover and create new career pathways for these retiring officers. I enjoy knocking on the doors of potential partners and employers, learning from each engagement (even if unsuccessful), and eventually making some breakthroughs!
Mr Jonas Tan, Senior Manager, Human Resource Policy & Compensation, Human Resource Division, MHA

Bonus XP: As part of Jonas’s earlier stint in the Finance Transformation Office, he had a thrilling experience co-hosting the “Good Morning Finance Show” talk show. This was part of the change management efforts to leverage technology to improve processes within the Finance community. Apart from hosting events, he was also part of the team that programmed an automation bot from scratch. This bot is able to recommend personalised training interventions for Finance officers based on their competencies. This innovation supports the professional development of Finance officers and saves the finance team a whopping 130 man-hours per year!

Level up: Within three years, Jonas has received many development opportunities at the Ministry, which has allowed him to constantly challenge himself to try out new things. 

“The HASE scheme exposes us to a wide range of portfolios within MHA. For myself, I chose to be posted to HR as I wanted to develop my skill sets in policy and HR work, both of which I was unfamiliar with. Thankfully, I have very nurturing and supportive bosses who have guided me and encouraged me to attend courses to adapt to this major portfolio change,” he explains.

Special abilities: What skills did Jonas learn to up his game at MHA?

  • Communications and Stakeholder management: Co-creating solutions that bring value to the public service, which involves learning how to secure group outcomes, finding win-win solutions and building up positive relationships. 
  • Change management (CM):  Becoming a certified CM practitioner to drive the successful adoption of new ways of working, such as the automation of finance processes.
  • Problem solving: Breaking down the overarching goal into various workstreams, prioritising them, being resourceful and creating solutions. 
  • Innovative mindset: Not replicating past ways of doing things and having the licence to explore and chart new paths.

Player 2 Profile: Ms Gwendolyn Wong, 32

Role: Senior Manager, Policy Development Division, MHA

Character backstory: Nine years ago, Gwendolyn Wong started her career with the Home Team as a Correctional Rehabilitation Specialist with the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), where she conducted psychology-based correctional programmes to support offenders in their rehabilitation journey. 

Following that, she was posted to SPS’s Strategic Planning Division where she was involved in developing its Transformation Plan, which includes leveraging technology to enhance operational effectiveness and to expand rehabilitation beyond the confines of prisons.

Having had a taste of strategic planning work and enjoying it tremendously, Gwendolyn subsequently took on a role at the Planning & Organisation Division at MHA Headquarters, where she was involved in innovation and futures thinking work to support the wider Home Team Transformation efforts.

Level up: This year, a new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will be introduced to encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups in Singapore. 

One of the brains behind this is Gwendolyn, who is now a Senior Manager at MHA’s Policy Development Division, handling policies relating to Singapore’s safety and security, specifically social cohesion, racial and religious harmony, and politics matters.

Whether it’s in rehabilitation, supporting the Home Team’s Transformation or ensuring social cohesion, being part of the Home Team has given me the opportunity to make a real difference in keeping Singapore safe and secure.
Ms Gwendolyn Wong, Senior Manager, Policy Development Division, MHA

Bonus XP: What happens when the game presents players with something they’ve never encountered?

Things get intense during a crisis, especially one as unprecedented as the Covid-19 pandemic, with its many moving parts, new scientific discoveries, and constant updates on the various protocols.

Ever wonder how the various ministries and agencies in Singapore have kept a strong, united front and coordinated crisis management measures for the past two years? This is in large part thanks to the sustained efforts of the Homefront Crisis Executive Group (HCEG), chaired by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Pang Kin Keong, which supports the Ministerial Task Force and coordinates the whole-of-government response to the outbreak. 

Gwendolyn was also part of the HCEG Secretariat Team which supported the government’s Covid-19 operations in 2020. She was tasked to liaise with various agencies – such as the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority – to ensure that work processes and initiatives were aligned.

Though challenging, Gwendolyn sees it as a labour of love for her country. The experience opened her eyes to the thinking and hard work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure Singapore remains safe during the pandemic, she says.

Visit go.gov.sg/mha-civilian-scholarship for more information.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top