How two young officers level up their career game with a development pathway scheme for civilian officers

In a typical game, players usually choose a character and progress along the game –​​ picking up new skills and experience points (XP) to advance towards their end goals. At the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), civilian officers in the Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) scheme, too, get to advance their careers and deepen their expertise through many developmental opportunities.

As part of the scheme, HASE officers are able to experience different job roles across the Home Team to gain exposure and develop a breadth of knowledge and skills. And as they progress, they can choose to deepen knowledge in their domains of interest.

We meet two HASE officers who share their “player profiles” and how MHA has enabled them to up their career game.

Player 1 Profile: Mr Jonas Tan, 31

Role: Senior Manager, Human Resource Policy & Compensation, Human Resource Division, MHA