How two young officers level up their career game with a development pathway scheme for civilian officers

In a typical game, players usually choose a character and progress along the game – picking up new skills and experience points (XP) to advance towards their end goals. At the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), civilian officers in the Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) scheme, too, get to advance their careers and deepen their expertise through many developmental opportunities.
As part of the scheme, HASE officers are able to experience different job roles across the Home Team to gain exposure and develop a breadth of knowledge and skills. And as they progress, they can choose to deepen knowledge in their domains of interest.
We meet two HASE officers who share their “player profiles” and how MHA has enabled them to up their career game.
Player 1 Profile: Mr Jonas Tan, 31
Role: Senior Manager, Human Resource Policy & Compensation, Human Resource Division, MHA
Character backstory: Jonas has played multiple roles as a talk show host, a programmer, a change champion, and even a party planner since he started his MHA career in the Finance Transformation Office in 2018.
Now a Senior Manager with the Human Resource Policy & Compensation (HRPC) team in the Human Resource Division, Jonas is on a mission to formulate and implement HR policies to improve the lifelong employability of uniformed officers who retire at a relatively young age. He finds the work meaningful and fulfilling and loves that his bosses encourage officers to challenge the status quo and explore new ideas.
Bonus XP: As part of Jonas’s earlier stint in the Finance Transformation Office, he had a thrilling experience co-hosting the “Good Morning Finance Show” talk show. This was part of the change management efforts to leverage technology to improve processes within the Finance community. Apart from hosting events, he was also part of the team that programmed an automation bot from scratch. This bot is able to recommend personalised training interventions for Finance officers based on their competencies. This innovation supports the professional development of Finance officers and saves the finance team a whopping 130 man-hours per year!
Level up: Within three years, Jonas has received many development opportunities at the Ministry, which has allowed him to constantly challenge himself to try out new things.
“The HASE scheme exposes us to a wide range of portfolios within MHA. For myself, I chose to be posted to HR as I wanted to develop my skill sets in policy and HR work, both of which I was unfamiliar with. Thankfully, I have very nurturing and supportive bosses who have guided me and encouraged me to attend courses to adapt to this major portfolio change,” he explains.
Player 2 Profile: Ms Gwendolyn Wong, 32
Role: Senior Manager, Policy Development Division, MHA
Character backstory: Nine years ago, Gwendolyn Wong started her career with the Home Team as a Correctional Rehabilitation Specialist with the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), where she conducted psychology-based correctional programmes to support offenders in their rehabilitation journey.
Following that, she was posted to SPS’s Strategic Planning Division where she was involved in developing its Transformation Plan, which includes leveraging technology to enhance operational effectiveness and to expand rehabilitation beyond the confines of prisons.
Having had a taste of strategic planning work and enjoying it tremendously, Gwendolyn subsequently took on a role at the Planning & Organisation Division at MHA Headquarters, where she was involved in innovation and futures thinking work to support the wider Home Team Transformation efforts.
Level up: This year, a new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will be introduced to encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups in Singapore.
One of the brains behind this is Gwendolyn, who is now a Senior Manager at MHA’s Policy Development Division, handling policies relating to Singapore’s safety and security, specifically social cohesion, racial and religious harmony, and politics matters.