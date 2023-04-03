From biotech to data: Over 2,700 roles available at Hong Kong’s largest annual I&T career expo

In a time of uncertainty, Ms Cadence Ooi decided to relocate from London to Hong Kong in Nov 2022 when travel curbs were still in place for the city.

Hong Kong’s growing and increasingly vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem caught her attention as an ideal environment for her fledgling research career.

“I was initially attracted by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), which is home to more than 1,200 I&T companies with many career opportunities. Being in Hong Kong will undoubtedly broaden my horizons and further my personal growth,” says the 23-year-old Malaysian, who is now a research assistant at the Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (HKCeND).

Since then, Hong Kong has been fast regaining its pre-pandemic dynamism. Earlier last month, for the first time in four years, music lovers sang and danced to Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s largest international music and arts festival with more than 100 performances, by the Victoria Harbour.

New property developments are also selling out within days of launch, a far cry from the gloom of the last few years.

Like the other industries in the Fragrant Harbour, the I&T sector is gaining momentum. Case in point: The Hong Kong I&T Career Expo, a month-long extravaganza with more than 2,700 jobs from over 250 companies in I&T.

Running from March 18 to April 17, the virtual expo connects job seekers around the globe with employers looking to hire talents across diverse fields, and not just in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Part of a recruitment and development programme for diverse talents called Talent Game On 2K23, the expo is organised by HKSTP, a statutory board set up to foster innovation and technology development in the city.

Talent Game On 2K23 is staged to level up the talent across the board. The gamified journey lets both tech and non-tech talent from all over the world explore their career potential and gain access to thousands of I&T job openings.

Successful participants will receive job offers from I&T companies during the multi-stage programme, and finalists even stand a chance to win a trip to Silicon Valley to visit tech giants.

“Hong Kong is open to all enterprises, talents and ideas,” says HKSTP chairman Sunny Chai, with reference to the government’s blueprint to develop the city into an international I&T hub.

Burgeoning opportunities

To attract potential talents, schemes have been put in place to ensure easy entry into Hong Kong. These include a new Top Talent Pass Scheme, which offers a two-year work visa to graduates from the world’s top 100 universities like the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University; refund of stamp duty for home purchases; and a new one-stop centre that helps highly skilled foreign employees apply for visas and enrol their children in schools.

Incoming talents can look forward to living at purpose-built accommodation called InnoCell, a smart living and co-working space located within the Hong Kong Science Park. There are plans to build a new InnoCell building, as well as accommodation facilities for talents, at the new Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, which is estimated to be completed in phases from 2024 to 2027.