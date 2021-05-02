Hard to find chefs well versed in authentic cuisine

The food and beverage sector has seen minimal impact in the wake of new travel curbs but shops in Little India are facing staff shortages, with more foreign workers wanting to return to their families.

Junior Kuppanna Restaurant had 11 employees from India but seven are now stuck there as they had been visiting their families before the pandemic.

Owner Munisamy Om Prakash said: "The problem now is that even my workers who are in Singapore are worried about their families back home and want to return to India."

Mr Prakash said his biggest hurdle is finding competent kitchen crew who are well versed in South Indian cuisine. He has asked schools offering culinary programmes if any students would be keen to learn or work as part of a temporary traineeship, but they prefer to try their hand at Western cuisine.

Mr Ruthirapathy Parthasarathy, honorary secretary of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha), noted: "The style of cooking differs from state to state in India - it also differs greatly in Tamil Nadu itself - so getting a chef or cook from elsewhere might seem feasible but whether it fulfils the requirement of the business is questionable."

Mr Prakash is now focusing on retaining his current staff by checking in on their welfare and providing assistance wherever possible. "Their morale is low - they may be working here but their thoughts are always with India," he said.

Lisha also noted that The Banana Leaf Apolo, Gayatri Restaurant and Jaggi's Northern Indian Cuisine also have staff problems.

Mr Parthasarathy said the association is seeking help from agencies such as the Singapore Tourism Board and Ministry of Manpower to help affected businesses. "We are also encouraging businesses to digitalise and rely on food delivery platforms to reduce dependency on foreign workers from India and elsewhere," he said.