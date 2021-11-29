For Subscribers
Work/ Life
Happy holidays. Remember to switch off and lose that work stress
We need to stop being so bad at putting work aside to enjoy life
- Published37 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
What an exhausting year.
At this time of the typical year, many Singapore workers would have gone overseas for a holiday or would be preparing their dresses for year-end parties.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2021, with the headline 'Happy holidays. Remember to switch off and lose that work stress'. Subscribe
Topics: