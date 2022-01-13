Google launches 5,000 scholarships worth $3m

Many opportunities in the technology space are available to mid-career entrants willing to venture out of their comfort zones, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

He was speaking at the launch of a scholarship programme by tech giant Google to help 5,000 more Singaporeans acquire in-demand digital skills via the company's Google Career Certificate courses.

Although some industries and occupations will be disrupted amid accelerating digitalisation driven by Covid-19, new sectors will emerge, said Mr Heng. "I believe that in the longer run, advancements in technology will create more and better jobs for our workers."

The courses under the programme are hosted on online course provider Coursera and developed by Google experts. Each course usually takes three to six months. Students receive a Google Career Certificate upon completion.

The scholarships will cover courses in four areas: information technology (IT) support, project management, data analytics and user experience design.

"If you look at Singapore today, there are job openings available in these four key areas that exceed the number of people qualified to take these positions," said Mr Scott Beaumont, Google's president for the Asia-Pacific, at Google's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Mapletree Business City yesterday.

The scholarships - worth nearly $3 million - will cover a year's worth of Coursera subscription fees for 5,000 students.

These scholarships form the third pathway of the company's Skills Ignition SG upskilling programme, launched in July 2020 with the support of the Economic Development Board, Infocomm Media Development Authority and SkillsFuture Singapore.

Previously, students could choose only between a six-month vocational training programme with a deeper theoretical curriculum and a train-and-place programme with three months of vocational training followed by six months of on-the-job training. Students in both programmes are paid.

With more than 3,200 already enrolled, Google has expanded its target to 3,800 for the two pathways, up from 3,000, said Mr Beaumont.

Mr Ben King, Google's country director for Singapore, told The Straits Times the scholarship pathway provides flexibility for those in the workforce wishing to upskill in their own time and covers topics the other pathways do not, such as user experience design. "(The pathway) is tailored to people with no prior experience or degree."

Scholarships will be distributed through 13 partners - all five polytechnics, three Institute of Technical Education colleges, social service agencies and self-help groups such as The Codette Project, Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki.

At yesterday's launch, Google also unveiled a consortium comprising itself and 16 other employers formed to connect graduates from Skills Ignition SG with employers who have a need for qualified candidates in these fields, and recognise the Google Career Certificates for recruitment and employee professional development.

One employer on board is Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), which runs the IT systems of all public healthcare operators here.

IHiS chief executive Ngiam Siew Ying said the Skills Ignition SG programme's comprehensive curriculum, coupled with IHiS' on-the-job training, will create a diverse learning environment that contributes to health-tech applications.

Programme graduate Melissa Tan, 33, now an accelerated growth strategist at Google, said she had always wanted to explore the tech industry, having worked in business development in the travel industry for the past decade.

"I joined the course in October 2020 and have thoroughly benefited from the programme's on-the-job experience... with clear milestones for career progression."