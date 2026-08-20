Future-proof your career in the age of AI: Leadership expert shares ‘human’ strategies to stand out

Ahead of her keynote at the SPH Media Career Expo on Aug 22 and 23, two-time LinkedIn Top Voice Crystal Lim-Lange offers practical strategies to stay relevant in the digital economy

As artificial intelligence takes over more tasks at work, the skills that set candidates apart from the rest are shifting.

Forget competing on technical skills alone – candidates should step up on ‘human’ qualities that AI cannot easily replicate to stay competitive, says Crystal Lim-Lange, a two-time LinkedIn Top Voice, CEO of leadership consultancy Forest Wolf, founder of Deep Human Club and author of Deep Human: Practical Superskills for a Future of Success.

Ahead of her keynote at the SPH Media Career Expo 2026, to be held on Aug 22 and 23, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall E, she shares strategies and tips that jobseekers can apply to also build their personal brand, navigate career transitions confidently and leave a lasting impression on employers.

Meet Crystal Lim-Lange at SPH Media Career Expo 2026 Want to pick up more practical strategies to future-proof your career? Catch Crystal Lim-Lange live on stage for her keynote talk, on Aug 22, 12.05pm at the SPH Media Career Expo 2026. Pre-register here to secure your seat.

Q: What human skills should we focus on to avoid getting left behind in the age of AI?

For the last 10 years, we’ve been saying that we need to double down on “Deep Human” skills as workers adopt more technologies in their jobs. AI agents will soon replace humans in performing repetitive tasks, but they won’t remove the need for human judgment, trust, empathy, creativity and taste at work. When information becomes abundant, judgment becomes a lot more valuable.

The real advantage is knowing how to work with AI without outsourcing your thinking to it and then letting your brain and decision-making muscles deteriorate. Let AI handle the first draft or repetitive work, but stay curious. You have to continuously practice how to remember relevant information, have an opinion, ask good questions, make difficult decisions and understand people.

Q: First impressions count. How do job seekers craft a strong “elevator pitch”?

Everyone needs to be able to describe: exactly what you do in simple terms; who it serves and the problem it solves; and give some evidence to why people should trust you.

The goal is to know this pitch so well that you can speak about it on the spot whether it’s a 10-minute speech, three-minute presentation or 60-second elevator pitch.

Q: How do we create a strong personal brand?

I always say personal brand is one word: associations. These are usually a combination of your values, strengths and energetic presence.

Maybe you decide you want to be known as strategic, dependable and calm. Now, you have to create evidence for those associations. If you want to be known as strategic, don’t just execute what you’re given. If you want to be known as dependable, become the person who always follows through on your word. And if you want to be known as calm, be the person who says, “Okay, let’s stay calm, here’s what we know…”

Over time, people start saying, “You should get her involved. She’s really strategic, she always follows through, and she’s incredibly calm under pressure.” That’s personal branding. You’ve intentionally built the associations you want people to have with you.

Q: I’m usually very nervous during job interviews. How do I approach high-profile employers with confidence?

Confidence isn’t the absence of nerves. It’s training your muscles to be able to act while you still feel nervous.

Don’t walk into a career fair trying to impress everyone. Aim for three meaningful conversations. Prepare a short introduction, a few stories that showcase who you are, and two thoughtful questions. Then shift from “Please choose me” to “Is this somewhere I can contribute and grow?”

Q: What advice would you give to those who hope to switch industries?

Your industry knowledge may be at beginner level, but your judgment, leadership, customer experience or ability to solve problems have been honed over the years. Most of the time, I find that people have far more transferable skills and experiences than they themselves are aware of.

For example, once I was having a conversation with a teacher who was trying to transition into sales and marketing, and we found 20 transferable skills she was unaware of, such as managing multiple demanding stakeholders, being able to hold difficult conversations, managing conflict and so on.

Make sure you spend time creating a list of transferable skills, identify the gaps and show how you’re closing them.

Q: What is top management paying attention to the most when it comes to hiring?

They are looking at candidates across three dimensions: past, present and future.

They look at your past experiences and successes for evidence of initiative, resilience and leadership. They assess your current competencies to determine whether you can deliver value quickly and are a good fit for the role and team. Finally, they’re investing in your future and trying to spot potential. Can you learn quickly? Take ownership? Communicate clearly? Be receptive to feedback? Can people trust you?

Technical skills still matter, but their shelf life is getting shorter. Social emotional intelligence and people skills are more important than I’ve ever seen, because in challenging times, people need humans who can communicate with empathy and make them feel reassured.

Quick facts: Crystal Lim-Lange at SPH Media Career Expo 2026 PHOTO: COURTESY OF CRYSTAL LIM-LANGE Who is Crystal Lim-Lange? Crystal Lim-Lange is a two-time LinkedIn Top Voice, CEO of leadership consultancy Forest Wolf, founder of Deep Human Club and author of Deep Human: Practical Superskills for a Future of Success. What is she speaking about at the SPH Media Career Expo 2026? Her keynote focuses on future-proofing careers in the age of AI, sharing practical strategies for building a personal brand, navigating career transitions, and standing out to employers through “deep human” skills that AI cannot easily replicate. When and where is the keynote? Aug 22, 12.05pm at the SPH Media Career Expo 2026, Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall E. Is admission free? Yes, admission is free, but pre-registration is required. How do I attend? Pre-register for the SPH Media Career Expo 2026 to secure a seat. What can visitors do at the Expo? Meet recruiters from a diverse range of employers and education institutions

Speak with career coaches

Get resume tips

Get professional CV photos taken

Attend interactive sessions by training providers such as NTUC LearningHub and AKG Singapore

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