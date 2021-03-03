Fresh grad gains in-demand tech analyst skills at UOB, thanks to traineeship

SINGAPORE - When Mr Ivan Goh graduated with a business administration degree last June, job opportunities were scarce. The economic outlook was highly uncertain, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The job hunt became quite daunting, admitted the 24-year-old, who majored in banking and finance at the Nanyang Technological University.

He wanted a role where he could tap his financial know-how, but admitted: "I was not sure where to start and most companies had stopped actively hiring."

Deciding to stay open to pursuing alternative pathways, he took up the SGUnited Traineeships Programme to gain relevant work experience and build professional networks.

There are many pathways to growing one's career, he said. "From a long-term perspective, I see the traineeship as a stepping stone that will open doors to better job opportunities in the future."

He landed a one-year traineeship at UOB as a technology analyst last July.

It was a dream come true for Mr Goh, who had wanted to pursue a technological role in financial services after graduation, given his interest in technology and data.

As a technology analyst, he analyses payments systems and looks at how he can use technology to create a more seamless payment journey for the bank's customers.

Mr Goh, who came across the traineeship opportunity on the MyCareersFuture portal, has since found his stint to be rewarding.

He has gained new technical skills in areas like programming and managing applications mostly through on-the-job training.

He also gets guidance from mentors, which has helped him to keep up with the pace of work.

Mr Goh secured a place in the bank's management associate programme last month and will start his full-time role in July when his traineeship ends.

"Being a trainee has also enabled me to assess whether I am suitable for a future career in technology within the financial services industry," he added.