Four ways jobseekers and mid-career professionals can benefit from WSG’s new volunteer Career Advisors initiative

It is always a challenge when one embarks on a new journey – but you don’t have to do it alone.

Jobseekers who are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents can now approach industry experts for advice through Workforce Singapore’s (WSG) new volunteer Career Advisors initiative.

Launched in December last year, this programme connects individuals with industry professionals who have taken on the role of volunteer Career Advisors, and aims to provide peer-level support and career guidance especially to those in their 40s and 50s.

Whether you’re planning a mid-career transition or considering opportunities for advancement, this is where you can gain valuable insights on emerging industries and in-demand skills in order to make an informed career decision.

Here are four ways WSG’s volunteer Career Advisors initiative could help you discover new career pathways:

1. Connect you with professionals from in-demand sectors

The volunteer Career Advisors initiative will be rolling out to various growth industries progressively.

For instance, one promising sector is Information and Communications Technology (ICT), an area that offers plenty of opportunities.

As part of its efforts to boost nation-wide digitalisation and revive a Covid-hit economy, Singapore is continuing its investment in ICT, with a projected growth of three per cent this year.



The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



But the demand does not stop there. According to the Ministry of Manpower and the Infocomm Media Development Authority, there are more than 12,000 ICT jobs available as of late last year, and about 95 per cent of these positions are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

The retail industry is also witnessing an improvement in 2021. Economists interviewed by The Business Times in January have predicted that retail sales could return to positive growth this first quarter. This is further supported by a recent survey conducted by recruitment firm ManpowerGroup that presented a strong hiring outlook for the sector.

WSG’s volunteer Career Advisors initiative will kick off by connecting individuals with professionals from the ICT and retail industries. Jobseekers – as well as those who need advice about their careers – can approach these experts to get a deeper understanding of these sectors.

2. Give you valuable insights before you switch careers

It’s natural to be anxious if you are about to make a mid-career switch. Speaking to a volunteer Career Advisor may help answer some of your questions and assist in the decision-making process.

WSG’s pool of volunteers from different sectors have a wealth of industry experience that enables them to provide insightful, occupation-specific advice. They can also direct individuals to relevant government upskilling programmes and other helpful resources that could help workers transition to a new job.

For example, volunteer Career Advisors may point individuals who are exploring a new industry to the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP).



Take charge of your personal and career development with the help of dedicated volunteer Career Advisors. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



PCP enables mid-career individuals to undergo skills conversion and move into new occupations or sectors that have good prospects and opportunities for progression.

3. Guide your career journey in the right direction

Learn to chart your own career path with help from a volunteer Career Advisor.

From supporting you as you map out your next move to subsequent check-in sessions, they will help ensure that you are equipped with the best resources available to successfully achieve your career goals.

Need more information? Visit the volunteer Career Advisors initiative microsite to receive updates on engagement events, such as webinars where volunteer Career Advisors will share sector trends, opportunities and personal insights.

There are also panel discussions or breakout sessions during these events where participants can interact with industry speakers and the volunteer Career Advisors.

You can also connect one-to-one with a volunteer Career Advisor by accessing their profiles through the microsite.

4. Empower you to make a positive change

Whether you’re stuck in a career rut or facing an unexpected job loss, simply opening up to a volunteer Career Advisor about your challenges can be that first step to a breakthrough, says Mr Sam Too, director of corporate relations and communications at e-commerce site Qoo10.



Mr Sam Too joined WSG as a volunteer Career Advisor in January, and has over 11 years of experience in the e-commerce industry. PHOTO: SAM TOO



The volunteer Career Advisor is an e-commerce veteran who made a mid-career switch to the industry in 2010. He is dedicated to helping potential jobseekers demystify misconceptions about the e-commerce sector.

He says: “E-commerce is very much a part of our daily lives today, and there is so much more to it than having obvious skill sets like digital marketing. I hope that jobseekers will make use of WSG’s volunteer Career Advisors initiative as a looking glass into the e-commerce industry to learn more about it.”

As a growing and ever-evolving industry, e-commerce is also in constant need of new talent, adds Mr Too. “You could help contribute more diversified ideas and experiences to bring the whole industry to the next level.”

To learn more about WSG’s volunteer Career Advisors initiative, visit this website for details.