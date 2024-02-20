Happily brewing lattes at 62: 'Working here gives me freedom and time for my grandchild'

Starbucks says its core mission has always been putting its employees – whom the company calls “partners” – first.

Starbucks partner resources director Celestina Lee says: “We believe in creating a positive work environment where all Starbucks partners feel welcomed, supported and engaged.”

Managers regularly check in with their team members to address their personal needs and proactively support them. “When our partners feel supported and engaged, they create the experience our customers have come to expect and love from us,” adds Ms Lee.

With shorter work hours and more energy to spare, Mdm Poh has also carved out quality time for herself to enjoy movies and high tea sessions, play mahjong, go for yoga and qigong sessions, and reconnect with old friends.

Now, she firmly believes she can continue working at Starbucks for many more years, given its support for FWAs, her familiarity with the work and the deep sense of loyalty and trust she shares with the company.

“That’s why I've stayed for eight years and, who knows, maybe I'll stick around for another eight,” she quips with a laugh.

Embracing FWAs in HR strategy

Human resources expert Pauline Loo acknowledges the benefits for companies like Starbucks that have well-designed FWAs.

“Companies are adopting progressive and adaptable work arrangements to accommodate their diverse workforce, considering different stages of their employees' lives,” says Ms Loo, a senior professional from the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

Established to professionalise and strengthen human resources (HR) practice in Singapore, the IHRP sets key standards of excellence for HR and human capital development in organisations.

Workplace flexibility has enabled senior workers like Mdm Poh to continue contributing to the workforce, and fostering a greater sense of commitment. As Ms Loo puts it, there are “mutually beneficial outcomes for both the organisation and employees”.

In the case of Mdm Poh’s permanent morning shift, Starbucks has succeeded in retaining an experienced service front-liner. This balances out the working hours, as a large proportion of the company’s younger, part-time staff cannot work in the mornings because of school commitments.

The company hopes Mdm Poh will decide to stay for a long time.

Starbucks’ Ms Lee says: “The current retirement age at Starbucks is 65, so Auntie Val will only retire in 2026. But with her high energy and sunny personality, we hope she will want to continue working past 65 and will take on re-employment with us.”

Making time for career advancement

While Mdm Poh has embraced flexible work to enrich her personal life, her colleague, Mr Muhammad Nuh Fadhli Bin Zahari, managed to tailor his schedule to further his studies.

The 30-year-old embarked on a part-time diploma in business practice (business administration) at Temasek Polytechnic, a journey entirely sponsored by Starbucks, in 2019.

Over the course of two years, Mr Fadhli diligently attended online classes three times a week, from 7 to 10 pm. He fulfilled his responsibilities as a store manager, overseeing a team of 10, during the day.

“I was able to adjust my schedule to take on the morning shifts, ensuring that I could balance my work and studies,” says Mr Fadhli.