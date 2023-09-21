'Work here lets me plan my schedule so I have more time with my teenage daughter'

As early as 2019, Ms Angela Lim was already discovering the impact of flexible work arrangements (FWAs). Her company, the Mandai Wildlife Group, introduced FWAs, such as telecommuting, staggered work hours and part-time work arrangements, as part of its plans to foster work-life harmony among employees.
For the guest experience manager at Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and River Wonders, this corporate shift bore personal implications.
The 39-year-old opted to work from home for two days each month and began her daily tasks an hour later, to avoid the morning rush hour. With the simple recalibration, mornings became less stressful.
As her husband, Mr Dino Mahdi, 47, took on the morning ritual of escorting their daughter, Elysia, to school, Ms Lim found herself with time to breathe.
When Covid-19 hit in 2020, a new routine was solidified. While Mr Dino, who is the head keeper of the herbivores section in the Night Safari, continued to head to work physically as usual, Ms Lim did hers remotely.
And an unexpected silver lining emerged: The flexibility, though brought about by external challenges, gave Ms Lim a chance to be closer to her daughter. She realised it allowed her to become less of an overseer to Elysia, but more of a tuned-in participant in their relationship.
“I was at home all the time and that's when I started to notice the videos Elysia was watching, and then she introduced Dino and I to BTS,” says Ms Lim, referring to the South Korean music phenomenon.
Her experience working from home was so positive both professionally and personally that when safe-distancing restrictions were lifted early this year, Ms Lim chose to continue to work from home two to three times a week.
The switch happened easily thanks to her company removing cumbersome applications and empowering heads of departments to discuss directly with their staff what would work best for everyone.
More time for the family
Working from home has allowed Ms Lim to be more present for her daughter, who is now 14.
“We think it's quite important as she goes into her teenage years that there's a bit more monitoring so it helps that when she comes home, I am there to check in with her day, her studies, her projects, or even her interests like K-pop and her friends,” says Ms Lim.
Mr Dino, observing from the periphery, has also noticed a transformation. The weariness and short temper that once characterised his wife's evenings after work gave way to a more patient, engaged demeanour.
He also saw how the communication between his wife and their daughter had improved after Ms Lim started spending more time at home with Elysia.
“I can see a lot of positive changes. From before she started the flexi-work arrangements to now, she's become a very different person,” says Mr Dino.
Ms Lim’s sentiments align with her husband’s. Before she took on FWAs, she usually came home drained, tired and admitted to being “maybe a little bit impatient, a little bit snappy” and “not as engaged with the family” as she wanted to be. But that has all changed.
“I’m not so cranky anymore. I feel happier and just more thankful for the things that I have and that translates into positive vibes,” she says.
Yet, perhaps the most heartwarming testament to how her home life has changed was a silent gesture from Elysia.
A gift, a glass dome encapsulating a man carrying a woman like a bride, seemed to signify the harmony she now observed in her parents.
“That was a moving moment for us because it showed she saw us as a happy couple,” Ms Lim says, noting that even if Mr Dino’s job made it difficult for him to take on flexi-work, FWAs’ rewards have certainly been passed on to him too.
Achieving work-life harmony
Ms Lim is part of the 30 per cent of Mandai Wildlife Group's workforce which comprises some 400 employees who are on hybrid work arrangements, according to group chief human resources officer Marcus Heng.
The company, which has won accolades for the way it cares for its employees, including the Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021, believes in fostering work-life integration, including FWAs, as a key strategy to keep staff happy and engaged, in turn driving operational efficiency and enhanced workforce productivity.
“Offering our employees with FWAs has led to higher job satisfaction and improved overall well-being. When employees are satisfied and engaged in their work, they are more likely to be positive, friendly, and attentive to visitors,” says Mr Heng, who also shared that the company recently acquired an HR Analytics Tool so it could stay on the pulse of employee sentiment, and insights would help the company make informed decisions on issues including work-life harmony and FWAs.
“Happy employees are more likely to go the extra mile to ensure visitors have a memorable experience.”
No regrets going part-time for the kids
Like Ms Lim, Ms Josephine Kawi, 35, is also tapping on flexible work arrangements to spend more time with her young children. But unlike Ms Lim, her role does not allow her to work from home.
Instead, the endocrine analyst, who joined Mandai Wildlife Group in 2014 to monitor giant panda Jia Jia’s hormones for breeding purposes, boldly chose to reduce her work hours. She did so in 2021 after the birth of her first child, resumed working full-time again in 2022, then reverted to part-time work after the arrival of her second baby last December.
“When I was working five days a week, I felt like I was missing out entirely on my children's growth and development,” says Ms Kawi, who is now one of 10 full-time employees at Mandai Wildlife Group who have converted to working part-time from their full-time roles.
The Singapore permanent resident, who is of Indonesian descent, was inspired to make the leap by her sister-in-law who chose to work three days a week at her hospital job after having her first child.
With her husband working from home most of the time, Ms Kawi knows that at least one of them is always with the toddlers during the week. However, fewer working hours also means a reduction in salary, bonuses and benefits for her.
Still, she believes she has made the right choice, and plans to continue working part-time as long as she can. “Money can be earned but the time with my children cannot be taken back. I don't want to look back with regrets,” she says.
Embracing workplace flexibility
Human resource experts know the merits of a well-designed FWA policy but also know that employers may struggle with implementation.
According to Ms Li Fengling, an Institute for Human Resource Professionals-certified professional, “most bosses are concerned about employees' performance when they go on flexible work arrangements.”
They worry that flexible work arrangements might result in lower productivity and challenges with managing remote employees.
“Such uncertainties and fears can be addressed when companies take time to develop the FWA policy and communicate it with clear expectations to the staff so that everybody is aligned,” she says.
Ms Pauline Loo, an Institute for Human Resource Professionals senior professional, adds: “Positive outcomes can be achieved by companies with careful planning and design by setting KPIs as part of the performance appraisal process as well as related work tasks to be completed.
“In addition, we encourage managers to establish regular meetings with employees to check in on their performance and overall well-being.”
On the flip side, Ms Li advises a three-point plan for employees to work effectively with employers:
- Set clear goals with supervisors.
- Accomplish assigned tasks within set timelines.
- Initiate check-ins.
