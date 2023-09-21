'Work here lets me plan my schedule so I have more time with my teenage daughter'

As early as 2019, Ms Angela Lim was already discovering the impact of flexible work arrangements (FWAs). Her company, the Mandai Wildlife Group, introduced FWAs, such as telecommuting, staggered work hours and part-time work arrangements, as part of its plans to foster work-life harmony among employees.

For the guest experience manager at Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and River Wonders, this corporate shift bore personal implications.

The 39-year-old opted to work from home for two days each month and began her daily tasks an hour later, to avoid the morning rush hour. With the simple recalibration, mornings became less stressful.

Watch this video to learn more about how to plan your work schedule so that you have more time for yourself and your loved ones.