Firms urged to take safety timeout from today after spate of workplace deaths

Companies are being urged to impose a safety timeout from today on the back of a spate of workplace fatalities across several sectors.

They should use the time to review safety management systems and learn from past accidents, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and industry partners in a joint statement yesterday.

There were 10 workplace fatalities last month, bringing the total number of workplace deaths so far this year to 20 - the highest number of fatalities for the period since 2016.

Each timeout involves a firm taking a pause from work so that senior management can engage workers and unions on workplace safety and health (WSH) processes, and act on any issues.

Firms should also review risk assessments, and ensure workers implement risk controls, and have WSH training relevant to their roles.

They have also been asked to familiarise workers with lessons from recent fatal accidents, and sensitise them to hazardous situations to avoid a repeat of these accidents.

The safety timeout period is expected to last two weeks, and will have two focus areas.

The first is working safely at heights, which includes working on fragile surfaces and the use of ladders. The second is the safe use of equipment such as forklifts.

Responding to queries, the WSHC said there is no fixed duration for timeouts, but the council is recommending that firms hold their timeout within two weeks from today as it wants them to take swift action.

"We also want to avoid a situation where companies hold their timeout towards the end date if the (timeout window) is longer... and an accident happens in the meantime," it said.

The council added that timeouts are not enforceable and are meant to be industry-led. Firms can decide how long they will pause and on what basis they may resume work, said the council.

Seven industry associations will be taking part in the timeout.

They are the Association of Process Industry, Association of Property and Facility Managers, Association of Singapore Marine Industries, Singapore Contractors Association Limited (Scal), Singapore International Facility Management Association, Singapore Logistics Association and Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).

The statement said: "Of the 20 fatal cases in 2022 so far, it is very concerning that seven of them were similar in nature to cases that occurred in 2021."

Three cases involved forklifts, two involved falls from ladders and two involved falls through fragile surfaces.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong in a Facebook post yesterday said workplace safety should not take a backseat amid the rush to catch up on work that was delayed by prolonged Covid-19 restrictions.

Scal WSH sub-committee chairman Yong Jian Rong said it has called for immediate action from members in response to the latest safety timeout. Separately, the association has been encouraging its members to take four planned timeouts a year, he said.

SMF acting president Ryan Chioh said the federation has sent customised messages to its members that include guidance on what to do during a timeout.

Companies may access safety timeout tips and other resources at www.wshc.sg/resources