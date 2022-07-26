Firms urged to adopt tripartite standard on flexi-work to attract talent

As many as eight in 10 employers here allow flexible work, but many are doing it so casually that job seekers, and even their own employees, know nothing about their flexible work option.

The Government would like more companies to adopt the Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements which, in turn, would help these firms be visible and more appealing to talent, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng yesterday.

The tripartite standard includes having a clear policy on how employees could ask for flexible work arrangements, how these requests are evaluated, and how outcomes are conveyed to workers.

Firms that adopt these standards are recognised by the tripartite alliance of Government, employers and the labour movement for their progressive, flexible work practices.

Dr Tan made his remarks at the launch of DBS Future Forward Week, the bank's annual learning event for employees at the bank's Marina Bay headquarters.

In his speech, Dr Tan praised DBS as a "standard-bearer" in future proofing local workers.

He commended its retraining of staff, and efforts in making its employees feel valued, engaged and empowered - a topic "very close to my heart", he said.

There are 260,000 women and 120,000 retirees outside the workforce - an untapped talent pool waiting for employers to draw upon in this tight labour market, said Dr Tan.

Employers that offer work-life harmony, that support their workers to meet both career and personal aspirations, will have an edge. "I cannot emphasise it more," said Dr Tan.

Banks in Singapore, including UOB and OCBC, have launched extensive job training and redesign programmes in recent years as swathes of bank jobs get wiped out by rapid automation and digitalisation. Flexible work options have become "ammo" in the battle for talent, especially in tech and wealth management roles.

Since February last year, DBS employees could work remotely up to 40 per cent of their work hours.

Caregivers and young parents could do so completely for up to six consecutive months.

DBS also allows a role to be split between two employees, with no halving of medical benefits and insurance coverage - a first, it says, for a local bank.

Last month, employee satisfaction with their flexible work arrangements hit 92 per cent, DBS said, a surge from just over 80 per cent early this year.