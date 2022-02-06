Fewer grads in traineeship scheme last year as economy recovers

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, fewer employees are tapping the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which provides training for fresh graduates. At the height of the programme, between June and November in 2020, about 3,900 graduates participated.
But during the same period last year, there were about 1,700 trainees, a 55 per cent drop from the year before, said Workforce Singapore (WSG).
The programme was launched in March 2020 to help fresh graduates land jobs amid a weak labour market caused by the pandemic. The Government funds 80 per cent of their allowance.
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said last month that as at end November, about 11,500 graduates have taken up traineeships since the scheme was launched. With the economy showing signs of recovery, fewer graduates are participating, he added.
There were more than 6,500 host organisations in the programme as at November last year.
In response to queries on whether the scheme will be extended for another year after its final intake of 2021 graduates in March this year, a WSG spokesman said: "The Ministry of Manpower and WSG will continue to monitor the labour market situation before deciding on future plans."
Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), told The Sunday Times the programme has been useful in helping members cope with the manpower situation during the pandemic and to build up capabilities for recovery and growth. SBF said last year that Singapore lost many foreign workers, as they chose to return home or were retrenched.
"The job market situation has improved for job seekers over the past year. Given a choice, job seekers would prefer to secure full-time jobs," he said, noting that firms that are recovering well aim to hire staff on a full-time basis.
But Mr Sim Gim Guan, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation, said employers in sectors that are still badly hit would welcome the extension of the programme.
He added: "Given the economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and its impact on revenue, many businesses had to manage their costs, and were not quite ready to increase their headcount. The SGUnited Traineeships Programme provided employers with the option to train skilled manpower ahead of demand picking up."
Even if the programme is scaled down, retail and food and beverage businesses are unlikely to be affected as very few took part in the scheme in the first place.
A spokesman for the SG Tenants United For Fairness group said the real need in such sectors is for experienced full-time staff who can take on various roles and can stay for more than just a few months.
Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa told ST that the SGUnited Traineeships Programme has been crucial in motivating companies to hire fresh graduates who may otherwise be unemployed.
"Now that the economy and job markets have improved, we need to focus on helping these graduates get placed into longer-term employment. It necessitates a different programme that focuses on longer career plans and deeper skills acquisition," he noted.
He added that attention should be given to those who still cannot find full-time employment after six months. "This requires concerted job-matching efforts as well as targeted wage incentives for companies to hire these graduates."
Employees who had their start as trainees said the programme paves the way for them to land full-time jobs. A 25-year-old Nanyang Technological University graduate, who wanted to be known only as Ms J. Chua, applied for more than 100 jobs after she graduated in May 2020 before landing a traineeship in a technology company.
"When I was converted to a full-time role in November that year, I was able to fully contribute instead of having to learn about the job from scratch," said Ms Chua.
Mr Akram Ramadan Misrawi, 25, also applied for multiple jobs after graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic with a diploma in multimedia and infocomm technology in May 2020.
Born with skeletal dysplasia which affects the growth of his lower body and fingers, he told ST: "As a person with a disability, I'm aware my chances of getting a full-time job might not be easy, but I never gave up."
He secured an operations support traineeship role at NCS Group in August that year, and was offered a permanent post last February.