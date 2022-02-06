Fewer grads in traineeship scheme last year as economy recovers

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, fewer employees are tapping the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which provides training for fresh graduates. At the height of the programme, between June and November in 2020, about 3,900 graduates participated.

But during the same period last year, there were about 1,700 trainees, a 55 per cent drop from the year before, said Workforce Singapore (WSG).

The programme was launched in March 2020 to help fresh graduates land jobs amid a weak labour market caused by the pandemic. The Government funds 80 per cent of their allowance.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said last month that as at end November, about 11,500 graduates have taken up traineeships since the scheme was launched. With the economy showing signs of recovery, fewer graduates are participating, he added.

There were more than 6,500 host organisations in the programme as at November last year.

In response to queries on whether the scheme will be extended for another year after its final intake of 2021 graduates in March this year, a WSG spokesman said: "The Ministry of Manpower and WSG will continue to monitor the labour market situation before deciding on future plans."

Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), told The Sunday Times the programme has been useful in helping members cope with the manpower situation during the pandemic and to build up capabilities for recovery and growth. SBF said last year that Singapore lost many foreign workers, as they chose to return home or were retrenched.

"The job market situation has improved for job seekers over the past year. Given a choice, job seekers would prefer to secure full-time jobs," he said, noting that firms that are recovering well aim to hire staff on a full-time basis.

But Mr Sim Gim Guan, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation, said employers in sectors that are still badly hit would welcome the extension of the programme.

He added: "Given the economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and its impact on revenue, many businesses had to manage their costs, and were not quite ready to increase their headcount. The SGUnited Traineeships Programme provided employers with the option to train skilled manpower ahead of demand picking up."

Even if the programme is scaled down, retail and food and beverage businesses are unlikely to be affected as very few took part in the scheme in the first place.