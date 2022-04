When Mr Ming Tan got word that border restrictions would be eased from April 1, he immediately got in touch with foreign employees who used to work with him at previous food and beverage (F&B) businesses that he was a part of.

Mr Tan, brand director at The Refectory, which houses a foodcourt, cafe and restaurant-cum-bar, said: "We contacted some of our past workers who were stuck overseas in limbo, but a lot of them have found other means of living."