Fall in resident youth unemployment rate even as more looked for jobs

Youth employment in Singapore saw significant improvement compared with the height of the pandemic in 2020, according to figures for last year.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in its 2021 labour market report yesterday that the resident youth unemployment rate fell to 7.3 per cent, from 10.6 per cent in 2020.

Resident youth refers to citizens and permanent residents aged 15 to 24.

Young people last year found employment mainly in sectors such as public administration and education, health and social services, and in the wholesale and retail trade amid more upbeat economic conditions.

The improved economy also drew more young people into the job market, said MOM.

The youth labour force participation rate stood at 41.3 per cent last year, higher than the rate of around 38 per cent in the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019.

MOM said youth unemployment here is largely transitory and short term. "This means that they are less likely to be long-term unemployed (unemployed for more than 25 weeks), compared with their more mature counterparts, who are more likely to spend additional time in seeking equivalent jobs," it said.

Last year, the percentage of unemployed young people who were long-term unemployed was 16.4 per cent, lower than for older age groups.

For instance, 34.6 per cent of those aged 50 to 59 without jobs were long-term unemployed.

Also, while there was a slight rise to 1.2 per cent in the long-term unemployment rate among the youth labour force last year, this was comparable with the rates in previous crises - such as the 2003 Sars outbreak (1.3 per cent) and 2009 global financial crisis (1 per cent).

Of resident youth who were employed, about 56 per cent worked full-time in June last year, compared with about 53 per cent in the same month for 2018.

In the report, MOM also said Singapore has a low prevalence of young people not in employment, education or training.

"This suggests that economic 'idleness' was less of an issue" in Singapore, it said.

MOM added that the prevalence of such young people dropped to 4.5 per cent, from 5.3 per cent at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

"This reflects our quality education and training system, which helps youth with their transition into the labour force successfully as youth seek more full-time employment in 2021."

