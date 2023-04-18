How job exposure is enabling her to build a high-tech facility and grow her skillset

Mr Sundaresan Hitlar, 54, describes himself as someone who never stops learning. To date, he has undergone more than 1,000 hours of training with the company, in new construction techniques and workplace safety.

That’s how the head of civil/structural engineering at Exyte Singapore stays on top of his game in an engineering career that has spanned 28 years to date, of which 17 years were spent with the Germany-headquartered firm.

He leads a team of 25 to 30 engineers to design and construct manufacturing facilities for high-tech industries such as semiconductors, biotechnology and data centres. His past projects include building data centres in the United Arab Emirates and solar production facilities in the Philippines. Currently, he is working on a wafer fabrication production facility in Singapore.

Mr Sundar is currently attending courses on building information modelling (BIM), where team members can collaborate in real-time on 3D digital representations of the buildings.

“These training courses are not just for me, but for all my engineers, so we can be on the same page,” he says.

In order to deliver his projects successfully and without incident, he and his team have to stay up to date with construction trends and safety procedures – and their company Exyte Singapore provides a conducive environment for them to achieve their best work.

Lifelong learning is one of the top priorities at Exyte Singapore, which is rated among the top employers in Singapore, according to a list by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

“Continuous learning is crucial in the construction industry due to the constant evolution of technology, building materials and techniques,” says Mr Jerry O’Sullivan, senior vice president of operations (Southeast Asia) at Exyte.

“Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and delivery of high-tech facilities and will continue to be in the future as the company places emphasis on the ongoing training and development of all our employees.”