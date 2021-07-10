Employment disputes to be fully managed online by 2023

By 2023, artificial intelligence will be used to guide parties in resolving employment and salary disputes, and the full dispute resolution process can be done online.

This includes the advisory stage, lodging a claim, mediation and post-mediation tasks such as payment monitoring.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM) is converting the mediation process to an online one so that disputes can be resolved remotely, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Face-to-face mediation can still be offered for more complex cases.

Dr Koh was commenting on statistics, released yesterday by MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), which showed that more local workers sought help from the authorities for disputes with employers over owed salaries and wrongful dismissals last year amid the pandemic.

At the same time, employment claims by foreigners fell sharply. This had the effect of pushing down the overall incidence of employment claims last year.

TADM said it had piloted the online dispute resolution process that allows parties to use electronic communication tools to settle their disputes, and it came in handy during the circuit breaker period.

Dr Koh said: "When disputes have to be escalated, TADM stands ready to help parties reach a fair and amicable settlement."

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young said last year was challenging for many businesses, with some having to implement measures like retrenchments, pay cuts, pay freezes and no-pay leave periods. This could have contributed to the slight increase in the incidence of employment claims for local employees.

Mr Lam added: "Although the incidence of claims remains low, we urge all employers to continue to treat their employees fairly and prioritise prompt payment of salaries to their employees."

Ms Chew Lee Ching, vice-president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises' awards and special projects department, said SMEs in particular have been hard-hit, and some of the claims from local workers could be from such enterprises. "This is a constant issue brought up by SME owners - that business is severely impacted." She noted that skills upgrading and training will play a big role in companies' journeys towards recovery.

"When the business situation improves, the workers will be in a better position to apply the skills they have learnt and help companies grow... We need to look at what new skills we can help our... employees pick up so they can stay relevant."

Mr Ian Lim, head of employment and labour at TSMP Law Corporation, said a possible reason for the fall in claims from foreign employees could be that many of them had left Singapore last year.

"Foreigners losing their jobs here have their work passes cancelled, which results in them mostly having to leave Singapore within a month or less if they cannot find another job - and new jobs were scarce in many sectors last year. Under such circumstances, it would have been more challenging for foreigners to lodge employment claims here."