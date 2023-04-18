From sustainability to venture-building: How these officers find adventure while putting Singapore on the world map

Mr Philbert Gomez is always on the move as vice president and head of Digital Industry Singapore at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

His job entails inking deals and forging partnerships with global tech companies that create jobs for Singaporeans, a duty that involves daily meetings with government personnel and clients.

It is a fast-paced job, but the 40-year-old has found a way to have fun with it and keep things fresh.

“I try to change the environment I am in to break the pace of work,” says Mr Gomez. “If I can, I will choose to meet people outside of the office.

“I have gone for walking meetings in a park, to engaging with a very senior Japanese investor over a bowl of prawn noodles.”

Meetings out of the confines of a formal office help create rapport with clients, explains Mr Gomez.

“Strong relationships strengthen companies’ understanding of Singapore’s needs and conviction to invest in Singapore,” he adds.