From sustainability to venture-building: How these officers find adventure while putting Singapore on the world map

Mr Philbert Gomez is always on the move as vice president and head of Digital Industry Singapore at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).
His job entails inking deals and forging partnerships with global tech companies that create jobs for Singaporeans, a duty that involves daily meetings with government personnel and clients.
It is a fast-paced job, but the 40-year-old has found a way to have fun with it and keep things fresh.
“I try to change the environment I am in to break the pace of work,” says Mr Gomez. “If I can, I will choose to meet people outside of the office.
“I have gone for walking meetings in a park, to engaging with a very senior Japanese investor over a bowl of prawn noodles.”
Meetings out of the confines of a formal office help create rapport with clients, explains Mr Gomez.
“Strong relationships strengthen companies’ understanding of Singapore’s needs and conviction to invest in Singapore,” he adds.
Global inspiration, local innovation
EDB brought in a record $22.5 billion in fixed asset investments in 2022.
This could not have been accomplished without its 700 officers, some of whom travel around the world to make these deals happen, all while traversing different sectors and meeting people from all cultures.
Mr Gomez, who has been working at EDB since 2008, considers himself fortunate to have worked in divisions that have exposed him to industries such as oil and gas, electronics and technology.
“I have also been posted to the United States, which allowed me to uncover opportunities in Latin America such as Colombian coffee and KidZania, a kids’ entertainment experience founded in Mexico which has done well in South Asia,” he recounts.
As they traverse the globe, EDB officers are constantly on the forefront of pitching Singapore’s relevance to the rest of the world while considering the competitive advantages that make the Little Red Dot great for business.
The work is for those with an adventurous streak; it involves breaking into new geographies and markets that are not familiar with Singapore as a business destination.
Paving the way for employees to find their niche
Rising up to new challenges in her latest role as a senior venture manager in the New Ventures team is Ms Crystalbel Foo, 30, who has been at EDB for more than eight years.
Ms Foo has taken on various roles previously, including being its regional director for South-east Asia where she enjoyed working with enterprising innovators who turn challenges into opportunity.
“In Manila, I met an inspiring young Singaporean founder who moved to the Philippines and built up a company that is now a leading motorcycle ride-hailing and delivery service in the country, helping more people find solutions to beat congestion,” she recalls.
While EDB is known for attracting foreign investments, it is also increasingly working with global corporates and founders to build new ventures. Today, Ms Foo focuses on venture-building with partner companies to translate novel ideas into new businesses and revenue streams.
She also designs new initiatives to boost Singapore’s corporate venture ecosystem. One of these initiatives was EDB’s Corporate Venture Launchpad programme. As of 2022, six of the participating companies in the programme have launched their new ventures and, in total, have committed at least $50 million of follow-on seed investments to build up the new businesses.
This includes Sembcorp Industries’ new carbon management solutions corporate venture, GoNetZero, which also launched its digital platform for trading Brazil International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) in São Paulo.
“I am someone who is very much driven to grow when put outside of my comfort zone,” says Ms Foo. “The different job roles at EDB have contributed to my personal growth at every stage of my career.”
Mr Gomez and Ms Foo are no doubt changing Singapore’s economic landscape, and they are just two of many go-getters at EDB who thrive in challenging roles.
However, they are not doing it alone. The organisation also plays a big part in helping its officers evolve personally and professionally.
EDB has been rated among the top employers in Singapore, according to global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times, and for good reason.
“There are many exciting roles in EDB – from sustainability to biopharmaceuticals, brand marketing to venture-building. Instead of linear pathways, we encourage officers to view their career progression as a lattice,” says Ms Jacqueline Poh, managing director, EDB.
Officers are encouraged to take ownership of the direction and pace of job rotations, depending on their needs across different life stages. They can move vertically, laterally or diagonally across the organisation into varied roles that develop different skill sets and experiences.
“This will boost their personal growth, career development and relevance to the marketplace,” adds Ms Poh.