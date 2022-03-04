Dyson to hire over 2,000 staff globally

Consumer electronics giant Dyson will hire more than 2,000 engineers and digital experts worldwide, in fields ranging from acoustic engineering to artificial intelligence (AI), to design even more advanced appliances.

The hiring spree, its largest ever for engineering and digital roles, is part of a wide-ranging investment plan worth £2.75 billion (S$5 billion) first announced in 2020.

As part of the plan, Dyson will spend £600 million in technology, facilities and laboratories this year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new hires can expect to be part of new research and development projects, including those on solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics and AI.

Of the new roles, 300 are set to be located in Malaysia and the Philippines as part of Dyson's expansion in South-east Asia, though the company did not reveal in its statement whether Singapore would be included in the hiring spree.

However, the company had announced last April that it would hire 250 engineers and scientists in Singapore over five years as part of the same £2.75 billion plan.

The Straits Times also understands that Dyson will be announcing more details about its recruitment in Singapore in the coming weeks.

Dyson, which is headquartered in Singapore, also said it will open its new headquarters at St James Power Station located in the HarbourFront vicinity "in the coming weeks" - a move in the works since 2019, when it first moved its global head office to Singapore.

"In addition to being a growing research and development centre and head office, Singapore sits at the heart of Dyson's complex supply chain," said the company.

It added that its manufacturing facilities across Singapore and the Philippines produced its 100 millionth electric motor, which lies at thek heart of many of its appliances, last May.

Dyson is teeing up these investments after a year of robust growth despite facing pandemic headwinds as well as a global chip shortage that hampered output.

Sales of cordless vacuum cleaners and hair care products in particular drove the company to a strong showing, with earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation for last year up 16 per cent to £1.5 billion, from £1.3 billion in 2020.

Dyson said it sold its 20 millionth hair care appliance last year, as sales of these appliances jumped 57 per cent in the Americas.

Meanwhile, sales of Dyson appliances directly to consumers through Dyson stores increased 34 per cent across the Asia-Pacific region.

Revenue also saw a jump, by 5 per cent, to £6 billion.