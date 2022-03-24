Disclosure of last-drawn pay, ageism among topics at dialogue

Asking job applicants to disclose their last-drawn salary is "very unfair" as it could give employers an advantage in offering a lower salary to the prospective employee than they otherwise would.

This point was raised during a panel discussion on Tuesday, during which members of the public spoke candidly about their experiences with discrimination, particularly regarding ageism and salaries.

Organised by government feedback arm Reach, the dialogue was held under Chatham House rules, which allow reporting of what was said but not who said it to foster candour and confidentiality.

The panellists were Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon; National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general and MP Patrick Tay; Ms Kohe Hasan, a Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) council member and lawyer; and Mr Edwin Ng, a businessman and SNEF honorary secretary. Mr Alvin Goh, executive director of the Singapore Human Resources Institute, was the moderator.

A participant suggested that rules discouraging the disclosure of one's last-drawn salary should be included in the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices. He deemed the practice "very unfair" as it could give employers reason to offer a lower salary than they otherwise would, based on the applicant's skills.

In response, a panellist mooted guidelines to make it clear the last-drawn salary should not be discussed until after the applicant has been interviewed and offered a job.

Several participants also raised concerns about the job prospects for those aged above 40.

To that, another panellist said Singapore's ageing population means employers will have to deal with hiring older workers to support their operations.

The dialogue comes as the Ministry of Manpower released the results of its 2021 survey on fair employment practices yesterday.

Noteworthy results include sharply lower discrimination reported by pregnant women.

Ms Jaya Dass, managing director of Singapore and Malaysia at recruitment firm Randstad, attributed the decline to the Government's advocacy and enforcement efforts, as well as a mindset shift away from the idea that pregnant women are less dedicated or productive. "A lot of the last two to three years of hiring has been remote due to Covid-19 - there's less assessment of the personal circumstances around the person and more leeway to manage work-life balance."