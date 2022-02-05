Defence scientists boring? No, they're a fun bunch

Mindef's tech deputy secretary aims to tackle talent crunch with rebranding campaign

From guided missiles to portable Covid-19 testing labs, Singapore's defence scientists and engineers have done good work but need to step out of the shadows and into the limelight to continue attracting talent.

A year-long rebranding campaign for the 6,500-strong defence technology community (DTC) is doing just that. Started last October, it is using social media, advertisements on buses plying routes near universities and outreach events to tackle the perennial talent crunch, said deputy secretary for technology at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) David Neo on Thursday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2022, with the headline Defence scientists boring? No, they're a fun bunch. Subscribe

