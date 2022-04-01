Critical for unions to faithfully reflect views of workers: President

It is a challenging time for Singapore workers, with the war in Ukraine pushing up living costs and electricity prices, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday as she told young union leaders at a dialogue they had their work cut out.

It is critical for union leaders to faithfully reflect the views, aspirations and hopes of workers, so as to better represent their interests, she added.

But it is not all doom and gloom, as the push for sustainability, digitalisation and innovation will also bring opportunities, she said.

At the session at the Istana with 30 Young NTUC union leaders aged 35 and below, the President shared her experience as a unionist and discussed issues like freelancers' concerns and workers' mental health.

One challenge is a workforce that has become increasingly fragmented, said Madam Halimah, who was with the National Trades Union Congress for over 30 years and rose to be its deputy secretary-general from 2007 to 2011.

She noted that "in the old days", workers were largely full-time employees. Now, with more freelance and contract workers, expectations have evolved and the work of unionists has become more complicated. The labour movement must represent the specific interests of the different groups, while also taking care of the broad interests of all workers, she added. "In the labour movement, the going is always tough," she said. "But... we have always been tough. And I'm sure you all will continue to be tough and continue to do your work."

Several felt younger workers are not as familiar as older generations with Singapore's model of tripartism, which has seen unions, employers and the Government collaborate to help workers for decades.

Madam Halimah said she hoped the unionists would persevere, and suggested the labour movement offer internships or involve polytechnic or university students in collective bargaining sessions, so that they can see how unions negotiate for better welfare for workers. She added that she, too, was worried that people would begin to think of tripartism as "just another word that we bandy around".

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said for the labour movement to stay relevant to younger workers, union leaders had to have a clear idea of their needs. The unions have worked with some firms in the manufacturing industries to revamp their workplaces and processes to draw younger workers, he added.

The labour movement would also have to think about "life problems" it can help workers with through its social enterprises, in the same way earlier generations had forged a relationship with NTUC via FairPrice supermarkets, he said.

Asked about the growing number of young people turning to freelance work, the President said it was important to understand why people were choosing freelance work, noting that some might want more flexibility while others want more variety, and yet others may have gone into it as they could not get full-time jobs. The last group is the one that may end up with little savings for retirement, she added.

Another participant asked about the mental health of workers in the security sector, where 12-hour shifts are common. Madam Halimah said one way to help would be to limit the number of hours they can work, so they might work, say four days a week and have three days off. The fundamental issue was the shortage of manpower, and firms would have to make jobs more attractive, such as through technology, she added.