Covid-19 risk factors could stymie Spore's economic, labour recovery: Experts

While the economy and employment opportunities are expected to recover further this year, risk factors like the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions could trip up the process, economic and human resource experts said yesterday.

The labour market stays hopeful, with workers being more open to upskilling, and government grants and support, Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI) president Low Peck Kem told The Straits Times.

The forecast for a return to gross domestic product growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year also suggests some confidence that border restrictions will ease and foreign manpower inflows will pick up significantly, said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank.

Speaking at the labour market advance release media briefing yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said that retrenchments were expected to remain low in the fourth quarter of last year.

"We also expect to see a significant decline for the full year in 2021 compared to the year 2020," he added at the briefing, which was held at Lucence Diagnostics in Henderson Road.

Ms Low said risks to the economic recovery are new potent variants of the coronavirus, closure of borders, restrictions in movement of workers from across borders, and travel restrictions internationally and movement controls domestically.

"Such risks prevent the free labour market at play and will adversely impact the economic recovery process as well as labour market recovery and growth," she added.

Another development that may increase the cost of business and hence affect a company's viability is inflation, said National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh.

"Whether this (inflation) will taper off in the latter part of the year will affect the labour market recovery," he added.

As borders have yet to reopen fully, businesses looking to expand will still have to hire from the local labour pool, said CIMB economist Song Seng Wun.

"From a businesses standpoint, they have to compete for local labour while they struggle to bring in foreign labour, which can be a source of pressure," said Mr Song.

However, Ms Low said that with the rise of hybrid work and virtual working, firms will still be able to hire beyond Singapore's shores.

"Companies may start to look for talent based on the competencies they bring, and measure outcomes in order to compensate accordingly," she added.

"Hiring could be made more flexible, and some organisations today hire based on time zones in order to get the talent they need."

Meanwhile, outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications, and financial services will expect to see no slowdown in the hiring of technology talent, said Mr Daljit Sall, senior director of information technology at Randstad Singapore.

"As the economy picks up, we are expecting companies to increase their hiring appetite for tech talent to catch up on projects as well as to scale up their business activities," said Mr Sall.