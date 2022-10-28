Co-working space opens at Marsiling MRT, with Woodlands, Paya Lebar branches planned for 2023

SINGAPORE - Heartlanders looking for a space to work remotely will be able to use a newly launched co-working space at Marsiling MRT station which opened on Friday (Oct 28).

Opened by Singapore-based start-up Staytion., the 30-seater space at Marsiling MRT is the company’s first multi-concept lifestyle space and will feature meeting tables, hot desks and private cubicles for individuals to work or take calls from as well as a coffee lounge area.

Prices for Staytion’s facilities start at $4.90 per hour for the use of a hot desk which can be booked through a digital platform. A full day pass will cost $29 and come with unlimited drinks, while a monthly pass is available for $299. Meeting rooms can be booked at a rate of $39 per hour while a private cubicle can be booked for $59 a day.

Chief executive of Staytion Ms Jane Toh said that Staytion is meant to cater to heartlanders, for whom working from home may not always be the most conducive and might find it difficult to travel to the city just to find a productive place to work from.

“The key pain point that we are resolving is creating an ecosystem that truly supports work de-centralisation,” said Ms Toh. “At its core, Staytion aims to reinvent and transform the familiar MRT station environment into a more productive and innovative space near their homes.”

This comes as employers, employees and industry leaders have all expressed a need for workspace solutions that are near to homes, said Ms Toh, alongside a recognition that hybrid work arrangements are here to stay.

The space was unveiled by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamed on Friday afternoon.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Zaqy said: “The pandemic has changed the way we work, with more workers and employers embracing hybrid work environments.”

SMRT’s initiative will therefore let workers embrace this hybrid work culture by providing a conducive environment for them to engage with clients and colleagues remotely near to home, whether they are employees, start-ups or self-employed persons, he added.

Staytion chairman Abu Bakar Mohd No said the start-up is working with partners such as Savills, so that customers can book its facilities on the real-estate service provider’s flexible office space booking platform.