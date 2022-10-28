Co-working space opens at Marsiling MRT, with Woodlands, Paya Lebar branches planned by end-2022

SINGAPORE - Heartlanders looking for a space to work remotely will be able to use a newly launched co-working space at Marsiling MRT station that opened on Friday, with branches in Woodlands and Paya Lebar slated to open by the end of 2022.

Opened by Singapore-based start-up Staytion, the 30-seater space at the MRT station is the company’s first multi-concept lifestyle space and features meeting tables, hot desks and private cubicles for individuals to work or take calls from, as well as a coffee lounge area.

Prices for Staytion’s facilities start at $4.90 per hour for the use of a hot desk, which can be booked through a digital platform.

A full-day pass costs $29 and comes with unlimited drinks, while a monthly pass is priced at $299. Meeting rooms can be booked at a rate of $39 per hour, while a private cubicle can be booked for $59 a day.

Staytion chief executive Jane Toh said the co-working space is meant to cater to heartlanders, adding that one more branch would open in the city by the first quarter of 2023.

For them, working from home may not always be the most conducive, and they may find it difficult to travel to the city to find a productive place to work.

“The key pain point that we are resolving is creating an ecosystem that truly supports work de-centralisation,” said Ms Toh.

“At its core, Staytion aims to reinvent and transform the familiar MRT station environment into a more productive and innovative space near their homes.”

This comes as employers, employees and industry leaders have all expressed a need for workspace solutions near homes, said Ms Toh, alongside a recognition that hybrid work arrangements are here to stay.

The space was unveiled by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamed on Friday afternoon.

At the launch, Mr Zaqy said: “The pandemic has changed the way we work, with more workers and employers embracing hybrid work environments.”

This initiative, he added, will therefore let workers embrace this hybrid work culture by providing a conducive environment for them to engage with clients and colleagues remotely near their homes, whether they are employees, start-ups or self-employed people.

Staytion chairman Abu Bakar Mohd Nor said the start-up is working with partners such as Savills, so that customers can book its facilities on the real estate service provider’s flexible office space booking platform.