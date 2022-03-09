Citi's commercial banking unit to hire 350 staff in region

The regional arm of Citigroup's commercial banking business is set to hire nearly 350 new staff over the next three years.

Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Asia Pacific, which serves medium-sized companies and emerging corporates, said in a statement yesterday that most of the new hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore.

It plans to hire over 30 new staff in Singapore alone.

This follows announcements made last year that Singapore would be included in hiring sprees for Citi's newly merged wealth unit and its institutional clients group.

In the current exercise, over 80 new hires are planned for China, close to 100 for Hong Kong and around 80 for India.

Nearly 200 of them will be commercial bankers.

CCB Asia Pacific said: "By recruiting industry expert senior bankers and through enhanced training and development for existing bankers, (parent unit) Citi Commercial Bank intends to expand its client base across high-growth disruptor sectors.

"This realignment will provide more tailored product offerings for clients and greater connectivity with the firm's other institutional businesses, including treasury and trade solutions; securities services; markets; and banking, capital markets and advisory."

CCB Asia Pacific added that it will also look to strengthen its collaboration with Citi's global wealth management arm, as both businesses can provide a uniquely holistic approach to the needs of owners and their portfolio companies.

The hiring in the Asia-Pacific region, which is part of a broader global recruitment exercise, represents the lion's share of investment in additional headcount by the bank, it said.

Overall, the bank plans to hire 900 people, including 400 commercial bankers, over the next three years.

CCB Asia Pacific, which serves commercial clients whose annual revenues range from US$10 million (S$13.6 million) to US$3 billion, also said it is an attractive growth business that is strategically important to Citi and Citi Commercial Bank globally.

The business' five-year cumulative average growth rate from 2017 to 2021 was 8 per cent, with 12 per cent growth year on year in 2021.

Last year, it contributed 41 per cent of Citi Commercial Bank's global revenues of US$2.7 billion.

The bank added that its clients are typically fast-growing companies with an appetite for international expansion.

Mr Rajat Madhok, head of CCB Asia Pacific, said the hiring is aimed at addressing the mounting need for sophisticated global banking services by a growing client base that has increasingly entered new markets and created global supply chains.

"This need, coupled with the growth potential of this client segment, is leading us to make investments so that we can serve clients at scale," he said.