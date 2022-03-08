Citi Commercial Bank to hire over 30 staff in Singapore, 350 in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE - Banking giant Citigroup's commercial banking business in the Asia-Pacific is set to hire nearly 350 new staff in the region over the next three years.

Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Asia Pacific, which serves mid-sized companies and emerging corporates, said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 8) that most of the new hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore.

It plans to hire over 30 new staff in Singapore alone.

This follows announcements made last April and November that Singapore would be included in hiring sprees for Citi's newly merged wealth unit and its institutional clients group respectively.

Over 80 new hires are planned in China, close to 100 in Hong Kong and around 80 in India in the current exercise.

Nearly 200 of them will be commercial bankers.

Said CCB Asia Pacific: "By recruiting industry expert senior bankers, and through enhanced training and development for existing bankers, CCB intends to expand its client base across high-growth disruptor sectors.

"This realignment will provide more tailored product offerings for clients and greater connectivity with the firm's other institutional businesses including treasury and trade solutions, securities services, markets, and banking, capital markets and advisory."

It added that it will also look to strengthen its collaboration with Citi's global wealth management arm, as both businesses can provide a uniquely holistic approach to the needs of owners and their portfolio companies.

The hiring in the Asia-Pacific region, which is part of a broader global recruitment exercise, represents the lion's share of investment in additional headcount by the bank, it said.

Overall, the bank plans to hire 900 people, including 400 commercial bankers, over the next three years.

CCB Asia Pacific, which serves commercial clients whose annual revenues range from US$10 million (S$13.6 million) to US$3 billion, also said it is an attractive growth business that is strategically important to Citi and CCB globally.

The business's five-year cumulative average growth rate from 2017 to 2021 was 8 per cent, with 12 per cent growth year-on-year in 2021.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific business contributed 41 per cent of CCB's global revenues of US$2.7 billion.

The bank added that its clients are typically fast-growing companies with an appetite for international expansion.

Mr Rajat Madhok, Asia-Pacific head at CCB, said the hiring aims to address the mounting need for sophisticated global banking services by a growing client base that has increasingly entered new markets and created global supply chains.

"This need, coupled with the growth potential of this client segment, is leading us to make investments so that we can serve clients at scale," he said.