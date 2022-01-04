CBD comes back to life as workers return to office

Crowds of office workers were back in the Central Business District yesterday, the first working day of 2022. Lunchtime crowds were spotted at popular spots such as the Market Street Interim Hawker Centre, which quickly filled up around noon. From this month, 50 per cent of those who can work from home can now return to the office, provided they are fully vaccinated. While some companies said they have begun bringing back half their staff, others said they are being more cautious and taking a stepped approach to minimise risks.