Call to freeze rather than cut pay of low-wage workers

Employers resorting to wage cuts due to the downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic should implement a pay freeze for their low-wage workers instead.

Special consideration should be given to such workers during these challenging times, stressed the National Wages Council (NWC), in releasing an addendum to its guidelines yesterday.

Employers that have done well or are recovering from the pandemic can consider built-in wage increments to boost the wages of these workers, it added.

NWC intends to incorporate the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, which will be released later this year, into its own guidelines.

The work group, formed last October, is studying how to increase the wages of more low-income workers and improve their well-being, beyond existing measures.

The Singapore National Employers Federation said in a statement that the recommendation to give special consideration to low-wage workers ensures that they are able to "benefit from economic recovery and growth".

"In the event that their employers are still not doing well, the recommendation would then mitigate the economic impact on them," noted the federation.

It added that the ongoing pandemic has highlighted how some front-line low-wage workers, particularly those in sectors such as cleaning and security, have been working longer and harder to keep the country safe and healthy.

National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew also urged employers to pay their staff an annual wage supplement, as this would go towards retaining talent and better position firms for recovery.

The annual wage supplement "will also help our workers during this challenging period with their seasonal expenses, and this is especially helpful for our low-wage workers", she added.

Calvin Yang