Boss wants to speak - where's everybody?

SINGAPORE - Hybrid or remote work is here to stay. That means less office gossip and fewer lunches with colleagues. We have also reinvented the office dress code: You know, below the starched collar or smart polo, many of us are wearing the same bottoms we wore to the coffee shop this morning to Zoom meetings.

Worldwide, employees are speaking up against returning to the office full-time, if at all. In Singapore, 60 per cent of workers in a YouGov survey commissioned by Channel NewsAsia in April said they wanted hybrid work. In addition, some 17 per cent said that they wanted to work entirely from home.