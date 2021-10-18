Boss, the money is good, but we want love

Imagine you are the chief executive of a company and every day, more than half of your workforce are playing out scenarios of them "throwing in the letter" in their minds.

About 56 per cent of Singapore workers see themselves looking for new jobs this year and this statistic, borne out by recruitment agency Michael Page in its Talent Trends 2021 Report, is echoed by multiple reports that warn of an avalanche of workplace resignations after 18 months of pandemic struggles and job displacements.