Boss, the money is good, but we want love

About 56% of workers are thinking of quitting this year as they seek a better work environment

The Straits Times
  • Published
    4 min ago
Imagine you are the chief executive of a company and every day, more than half of your workforce are playing out scenarios of them "throwing in the letter" in their minds.

About 56 per cent of Singapore workers see themselves looking for new jobs this year and this statistic, borne out by recruitment agency Michael Page in its Talent Trends 2021 Report, is echoed by multiple reports that warn of an avalanche of workplace resignations after 18 months of pandemic struggles and job displacements.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 18, 2021, with the headline 'Boss, the money is good, but we want love'. Subscribe
