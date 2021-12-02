Boost for water industry with upskilling opportunities and networking platform

SINGAPORE - Water industry workers will get a boost next year in skills training as new areas such as smart water management and data analytics take root in the sector.

The Singapore Water Association (SWA), in collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will be engaging member companies to train professionals in the water industry in terms of jobs, skills, digitalisation and water sustainability.

SWA is a trade association formed in 2004 to represent and promote the interests of Singapore companies in the local water sector. Pump supplier Delton Marine and water treatment plant Ace Water are among its almost 300 members.

The initiative, known as the Group Operation and Technology Roadmap (OTR), will be launched by the first quarter of 2022 and national water agency PUB will be providing guidance in the process.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday (Dec 2) at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard to work out directives and plans to upscale the sector.

Companies in the water industry seeking partnerships with other companies and industry job seekers will also be able to apply for jobs and network more easily virtually on a new platform that was launched on Thursday.

Known as the SWA Digi Expo, the virtual platform will also let employers post job openings to seek suitable talent for their companies.

It has a chatbot equipped to function in many languages, including Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai, and also has a career dashboard where visitors can have their own customised account.

Users can customise their account on the platform according to their preferences, such as setting job notifications to be sent to their e-mail.

Access to the SWA Digi Expo is free for industry professionals, while NTUC's partner members can participate as exhibitors at $360 per year until March 31, 2022.

An e-learning platform, known as SWAT (SWA Training) e-learning, previously launched in July, allows water industry professionals to learn about different aspects of the water industry, such as smart water management or industry-specific data analytics.

Speaking to SWA and its members, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who witnessed the MOU signing, said he hoped that with it, NTUC could work with SWA to identify operational areas that SWA's businesses could benefit from.

"With the OTR and with your (SWA) involvement in shaping the business that you want, we can hopefully help you with the road mapping that will bring better opportunities to drive efficiencies in your business," he said.