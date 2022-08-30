Becoming a leader in his own right

Many wouldn’t guess that Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Jerik Mok is a soldier at first glance.
“I probably don’t fit the typical archetype of an imposing soldier or military commander,” the 33-year-old says with a laugh, gesturing to his relatively slight build. Despite his mild manner, he definitely looks the part with his sharply-creased beret and neat green uniform.
Shortly after graduating from Columbia University with his Master of Arts in Political Science, LTC Mok was put on a month-long attachment to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army, which was undergoing its final combat preparations prior to deployment to Afghanistan.
He had initially expected to shadow one of the platoon leaders for the duration of his attachment. However, he was informed by the American company commander that he would assume the role of a platoon commander and lead one of the platoons instead.
Daunting as the mission might be, then-Captain Mok refused to let it intimidate him. His leadership capabilities so impressed the American soldiers that they ended up treating him like one of their own commanders.
“There is more to being an SAF scholar and soldier than good grades or physical might,” he says. “It is also the heart of the individual — how strongly you feel for your fellow men, and how far you would be willing to go that matters.”
“It’s during the difficult moments, in the most challenging of circumstances, that we really see our true selves on display.”
Soldiers have a unique capability to see through all pretences, continues LTC Mok. “Confidence, bravado, smiles — all these will get stripped away, and your men will see you for who you really are.”
“Your mettle, your character, your ethics, your vulnerabilities and fears, and most importantly, the care that you have for them.”
“Hence being a soldier and scholar requires you to be humble,” he finishes. “Because your willingness to learn will be a key determinant of your success. With the right heart of service and a strong desire to learn, there will be no limits to what you can achieve.”
LTC Mok attended the Command and Staff College course in the Indonesian Army Command and General Staff College in 2019, spending a total of six months in Bandung and Jakarta. As the course was conducted entirely in Bahasa Indonesia, he had to undergo a five-month period of intensive language lessons before departure.
Besides the experiences of getting to further his soldiering and leadership skills, it was the opportunity to do so in a completely new environment that he ended up treasuring most.
“Beyond the military interactions and professional exchanges that I got to experience during my time there, living in a foreign country for an extended period of time really helped me appreciate and understand the local culture,” says LTC Mok.
He now leads as the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (3 SIR).
“There are many opportunities for growth, maturity and development as leaders in our Army,” says LTC Mok.
And grow, mature and develop he certainly has.
“Being in the Army has taught me how to first be a part of a team, then how to build a team, and finally how to lead the team,” he says.
“It has moulded me to develop empathetic leadership skills in leading soldiers, managing individuals and engaging the hearts and minds of those that are under my charge.”
After all, as a commander, one of his primary responsibilities is fulfilling the maximum potential of each and every soldier under his charge — but it is a responsibility that he thoroughly enjoys.
“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else,” he says, quoting American statesman Booker T. Washington.
In the spirit of this statement, LTC Mok sets a target for himself: to positively impact every soldier he meets on any given day.
“It may not always be something profound like saving someone’s life, or giving them a life-changing encounter,” he continues.
“It’s the daily accumulation of small victories that bring the most joy and fulfilment, like providing a listening ear during a soldier engagement, or a coaching conversation with one of my subordinate commanders.”
What proves to be the most rewarding, he finishes, is to be able to witness and contribute towards the progress that his soldiers make as part of their National Service journey.
“Despite the difficult circumstances that can confront soldiers and army commanders, it will always come down to the people whom we lead that will keep us going, and motivate us to prevail against all challenges and obstacles.”
