Becoming a leader in his own right

Many wouldn’t guess that Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Jerik Mok is a soldier at first glance.

“I probably don’t fit the typical archetype of an imposing soldier or military commander,” the 33-year-old says with a laugh, gesturing to his relatively slight build. Despite his mild manner, he definitely looks the part with his sharply-creased beret and neat green uniform.

Shortly after graduating from Columbia University with his Master of Arts in Political Science, LTC Mok was put on a month-long attachment to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army, which was undergoing its final combat preparations prior to deployment to Afghanistan.

He had initially expected to shadow one of the platoon leaders for the duration of his attachment. However, he was informed by the American company commander that he would assume the role of a platoon commander and lead one of the platoons instead.

Daunting as the mission might be, then-Captain Mok refused to let it intimidate him. His leadership capabilities so impressed the American soldiers that they ended up treating him like one of their own commanders.

“There is more to being an SAF scholar and soldier than good grades or physical might,” he says. “It is also the heart of the individual — how strongly you feel for your fellow men, and how far you would be willing to go that matters.”

“It’s during the difficult moments, in the most challenging of circumstances, that we really see our true selves on display.”

Soldiers have a unique capability to see through all pretences, continues LTC Mok. “Confidence, bravado, smiles — all these will get stripped away, and your men will see you for who you really are.”

“Your mettle, your character, your ethics, your vulnerabilities and fears, and most importantly, the care that you have for them.”

“Hence being a soldier and scholar requires you to be humble,” he finishes. “Because your willingness to learn will be a key determinant of your success. With the right heart of service and a strong desire to learn, there will be no limits to what you can achieve.”

LTC Mok attended the Command and Staff College course in the Indonesian Army Command and General Staff College in 2019, spending a total of six months in Bandung and Jakarta. As the course was conducted entirely in Bahasa Indonesia, he had to undergo a five-month period of intensive language lessons before departure.

Besides the experiences of getting to further his soldiering and leadership skills, it was the opportunity to do so in a completely new environment that he ended up treasuring most.