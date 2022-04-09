S'pore's aviation sector set for take-off, but workers needed

Long queues at check-in counters at Changi Airport on April 1, the first day of the relaxed travel measures. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - The local aviation sector is poised for take-off after two years of Covid-19 border restrictions were eased on April 1, but the new burst of activity is exposing manpower gaps. The labour crunch is also evident in its supporting sectors, which form part of the logistics industry here.

Sats, the ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider at Changi Airport, is ramping up hiring to fill the shortages and meet the surge in demand from travellers desperate to get moving again. Long queues were reported at check-in counters at Changi Airport on April 1, the first day of the relaxed travel measures.

