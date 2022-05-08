Aviation sector to see better pay, more jobs

Higher wages and more jobs are expected in the aviation sector within the next 12 to 24 months, as the industry continues its recovery with the easing of travel curbs to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking yesterday at a May Day event, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng expressed his hopes for the rebound, saying that the return of workers to the sector would mean better opportunities and a brighter outlook.

His comments come as employers in the sector, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and employee unions, are ramping up hiring to support the increase in air passenger traffic in the coming months.

This includes a job fair on May 27 and 28 at Suntec convention centre, which will see more than 20 aviation companies engage job seekers and students on a range of opportunities, from service, operations and engineering to new careers in technology and sustainability.

Participating firms include Singapore Airlines, airport services firm Sats, ground handler dnata, Changi Airport Group and Rolls-Royce. Job seekers will be able to sign up for interviews on the spot.

According to the CAAS, air passenger volume hit almost 40 per cent of pre-Covid-19 figures in end-April, more than double the figures seen in the previous month. Singapore's borders were reopened to all vaccinated travellers from the beginning of last month.

"This will grow further in the coming months as more flights and passengers return," said Transport Minister S. Iswaran last week, with the country on track to restore passenger numbers at Changi Airport to at least 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels by this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of an appreciation event for aviation staff at Changi yesterday, Mr Ng said aviation workers now face a "happy problem" arising from the recovery, as they are "somewhat stretched and overworked" amid a labour shortage which he estimates would take the sector three to six more months to settle.

And this could mean better pay packages and job prospects. It was announced last week that the basic salaries of Singapore Airlines pilots, which were first cut in the early stages of the pandemic, will be gradually restored to pre-Covid-19 levels by next January.

In March, Mr Iswaran also unveiled a $500 million support package during the Transport Ministry's budget debate, which includes the extension of wage support for aviation companies till this September, among other measures.

The Changi air hub and its adjacent industries contribute more than 5 per cent to Singapore's gross domestic product and employ over 190,000 people, reported The Straits Times in 2020.

Even as the sector increases hiring, Mr Ng highlighted how various programmes have been put in place to support current workers.

For instance, the One AirHub Community support group on messaging application Telegram is an initiative supported by the 10 unions that constitute NTUC's aviation and aerospace cluster, which brings together unions that help advocate for workers for various roles in the industry.

A group of 70 CAAS officers also formed a group called Friends for Aviation to support workers who bore the brunt of stringent safe management measures back in June last year.

In the same month it was formed, the group arranged a donation drive to give ez-link cards worth $50 each to 1,000 aviation front-line workers - especially vulnerable workers such as cleaners and trolley handlers - after a Covid-19 cluster was detected at Changi Airport last May.

Said Friends for Aviation co-founder Angela Ng, who is also a deputy director in CAAS' aviation industry division: "They are a bit unseen and unheard, but they are very, very critical to the running of the airport."