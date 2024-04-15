askST Jobs: Should you take up a graduate scheme offered by your employer?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Will joining a graduate scheme benefit my career?

A: Employers put in place graduate schemes to attract, groom and retain fresh talent, says Mr Samir Bedi, Asean people consulting leader at Ernst & Young.

These structured programmes bring recent graduates together as a cohort, easing the transition from academic to professional life while fostering teamwork, he notes.

Ms Godelieve van Dooren, president of consultancy Mercer Singapore, says graduate programmes serve as a tailored way to develop talented staff, allowing organisations to train young professionals according to specific needs.

“Graduate programmes also help organisations to build their employer ‘brand’, as candidates in all stages of a career are attracted by those firms that are willing to put careful thought, energy and care into their people development,” Ms van Dooren adds.

These structured programmes also help talent develop a broad range of skills and knowledge within a defined amount of time, which will, in turn, help companies plan for workforce needs more clearly, she says.

Graduate schemes tend to include focused training or rotational assignments providing exposure to diverse business areas, says Ms Jayita Roy, senior vice-president of human resources at recruitment firm Adecco Asia-Pacific.

Common hallmarks include mentorship and coaching from senior leaders; formal learning sessions encompassing technical, soft skills and leadership development; opportunities for engagement with senior leadership and involvement in strategic projects; and structured performance evaluations and feedback.

Compared with other entry-level job openings, graduate schemes are typically more structured and offer a comprehensive training regimen extending “beyond immediate job functions”, says Mr Bedi.

“Participants in graduate programmes receive a blend of on-the-job training and formal educational sessions that cover industry-specific knowledge and broader business acumen,” he adds.

“This contrasts with entry-level positions, where training is usually focused on the specific role and its responsibilities.”

The rotational structure these schemes often take also means that participants often report to a variety of supervisors or mentors as they rotate through different departments, he says.

“The broader exposure in graduate programmes is intended to help participants think about their long-term career paths and develop a network of contacts within the organisation,” he adds.

“Conversely, entry-level job holders generally have a more static reporting structure, working within a specific team and reporting to a direct supervisor, with a focus on fulfilling the immediate needs of a particular role or department.”

Ms Roy and Ms van Dooren both note that participants in such schemes are often more exposed to strategic projects cutting across functions or countries than peers who are not.

Participants who excel and demonstrate their capabilities are often put on the fast track for career advancement, says Mr Bedi.